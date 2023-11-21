Is Lethal Company coming to Xbox Series X|S & PS5?

Lethal Company has quickly become one of the most popular games on Steam, but will the indie horror title be released on Xbox Series X|S and PS5?

The indie horror title, Lethal Company, has quickly gone viral – receiving over 100k concurrent players and topping Steam’s sales charts. Not only does the procedurally generated sci-fi game offer plenty of frights, but it also allows you to enjoy the thrills with friends.

It’s this co-op feature that has made Lethal Company such a hit, with many players sharing their hilarious clips online. However, with the game receiving so much attention, many Microsoft and PlayStation fans will be wondering whether Lethal Company will be coming to their platforms.

So, without further ado, here’s everything we know about Lethal Company’s release on Xbox and PS5.

Is Lethal Company coming to Xbox & PS5?

Zeekerss Lethal Company provided plenty of creepy encounters.

No, there has been no news on whether Lethal Company will be coming to Xbox and PS5. The game is currently only available to play on PC via Steam, which means console players will need to jump platforms if they wish to play.

Fortunately, Lethal Company system requirements are easy to meet and the game can run on low-end hardware. So, if you have a PC or laptop, then chances are you’ll be able to play Lethal Company without running into any issues.

It’s also important to note that Lethal Company is currently an Early Access game, and is still in development. So, even if the game does eventually come to console, it could be a long way off.

So, there you have it, that’s everything you need to know about whether Lethal Company is coming to Xbox and PS5.