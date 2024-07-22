Dragon Age: The Veilguard cast – All voice actors & characters

BioWare has announced the main cast for Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, which includes a mix of new and returning voices.

The long-awaited fourth game in the series is set to focus on a new group of heroes called The Veilguard, led by the player’s customizable protagonist, Rook.

Bringing these characters to life is a talented cast of performers you may recognize from Baldur’s Gate 3, Apex Legends, Mass Effect 3, and many other games. A couple are even reprising their role from past Dragon Age titles.

Here’s a list of every voice actor announced for Dragon Age: The Veilguard and where you may know them from.

Dragon Age: The Veilguard voice cast

Rook: Alex Jordan, Bryony Corrigan, Erika Ishii, Jeff Berg

Alex Jordan, Bryony Corrigan, Erika Ishii, Jeff Berg Harding: Ali Hillis

Ali Hillis Davrin: Ike Amadi

Ike Amadi Bellara: Jee Young Han

Jee Young Han Neve: Jessica Clark

Jessica Clark Taash: Jin Maley

Jin Maley Emmrich: Nick Boraine

Nick Boraine Manfred: Matthew Mercer

Matthew Mercer Lucanis: Zach Mendez

Zach Mendez Solas: Gareth David-Lloyd

Gareth David-Lloyd Varric: Brian Bloom

Rook: Alex Jordan, Bryony Corrigan, Erika Ishii & Jeff Berg

Instagram: alexjordanvo, bryonycorrigan, jeffberg1 / Twitter: erikaishii

As in past Dragon Age games, players will have a couple of options for their protagonist’s voice. The Veilguard’s hero, Rook, will be brought to life by four performers – Alex Jordan, Bryony Corrigan, Erika Ishii, and Jeff Berg – two from the UK/Europe and two from the US/North America.

Alex Jordan is a British actor with plenty of cartoon and gaming credits. Notable roles include Mr. Hands in Cyberpunk 2077, Asher Forrester in Telltale’s Game of Thrones, and the titular character in two of Frogware’s Sherlock Holmes games.

Bryony Corrigan is an English actor best known for her theater work. She has performed in various Goes Wrong shows with Mischief Theatre on the West End and Broadway. Corrigan also voices several characters in Baldur’s Gate 3, including Nine-Fingers Keene.

Erika Ishii is an American actor known for their many video game roles. These include Valkyrie in Apex Legends, Hermes in Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical, and Captain Amy Fang in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III’s Zombies mode. They have also appeared on various online actual play shows like Critical Role and Dimension 20.

Jeff Berg is a Canadian actor who has played various TV and video game roles. His past gaming credits include Battlefield 1, Persona 3 Reload, and Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

Harding: Ali Hillis

Instagram: Ali Hillis (missalihillis)

Returning from Dragon Age: Inquisition, Ali Hillis is reprising her role as Lace Harding, who’s been promoted from NPC scout to companion. Hillis is best known for her role as Liara T’Soni in the Mass Effect trilogy, also by BioWare. Other notable roles include Lightning in Final Fantasy 13 and Palutena in Kid Icarus: Uprising.

Davrin: Ike Amadi

YouTube: Guild Wars 2

Nigerian-American actor Ike Amadi is the voice of Grey Warden companion Davrin. Mass Effect fans may recognize Amadi from Mass Effect 3, in which he voiced Javik. Other major credits include Shao Kahn in Mortal Kombat, Aaron Davis/The Prowler in Insomniac’s Spider-Man series, and Spartan Jameson Locke in Halo 5: Guardians.

Bellara: Jee Young Han

Instagram: Jee Young Han (thejeespot)

Jee Young Han will voice Bellara, who BioWare describes as a “a creative and romantic Veil Jumper.” Han is mainly known for her TV roles, including appearances on Unprisoned, Perry Mason, and Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist appearances. She also voiced Sentinel Dax in Anthem, another BioWare title.

Neve: Jessica Clark

MGM / Orion Pictures

British actress and model Jessica Clark voices Neve, a member of a Tevinter rebel group called the Shadow Dragons. Her previous credits include True Blood and Pocket Listing.

Taash: Jin Maley

Paramount+

Jin Maley is the voice of the dragon hunter Taash, described as someone “who lives for adventure and doesn’t mind taking risks.” They are best known for their role as Ensign Esmar on Star Trek: Picard. Other credits include Silicon Valley, NCIS, and the game Hellboy: Web of Wyrd.

Emmrich: Nick Boraine

Instagram: Nick Boraine (nickboraine)

Nick Boraine voices the necromancer companion Emmrich. The South African actor has appeared in various films and TV shows including Percy Jackson and the Olympians and Designated Survivor. Boraine has also played roles in two Call of Duty games: Stanton Shaw in Black Ops 4 and Norris in Modern Warfare (2019).

Manfred: Matthew Mercer

Instagram: Matthew Mercer (matthewmercervo)

Prolific voice actor Matthew Mercer will voice Manfred, the skeletal assistant to Emmrich. Mercer is best known for his work on Critical Role, where he serves as the Dungeon Master and chief creative officer for the show’s production company.

This isn’t Mercer’s first foray into the world of Thedas, as he previously played Fairbanks in the Netflix animated series Dragon Age: Absolution.

Beyond that, Mercer has played many roles in anime and video games, with major roles including Ganondorf in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Cole Cassidy in Overwatch, and Levi Ackerman in Attack on Titan.

Lucanis: Zach Mendez

Instagram: Zach Mendez ( zach.mendez)

Zack Mendez voices Lucanis, an assassin descended from the criminal organization the House of Crows. Dragon Age: The Veilguard appears to be Mendez’s second video game credit following his work as Haxx in Horizon Forbidden West.

Solas: Gareth David-Lloyd

Instagram: Gareth David-Lloyd (gdavidlloyd)

Welsh actor Gareth David-Lloyd is back as Solas, the villain the fourth Dragon Age game was originally named after. David-Lloyd is best known for playing Ianto Jones in Torchwood and Doctor Who, reprising the role for various podcasts in recent years.

Other credits include Waterloo Road, Casualty, and the game Dance of Death: Du Lac & Fey.

Varric: Brian Bloom

Activision

Another actor reprising his role is Brian Bloom, who will once again voice Varric Tethras after playing the role in Dragon Age 2 and Inquisition. He’s also known for playing Captain America in various Marvel projects, including The Avengers: Earth’s Mightiest Heroes, several Marvel vs. Capcom games, and Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Additionally, Bloom has played William “B.J.” Blazkowicz in several Wolfenstein games, earning himself a Game Award nomination for his work on Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

He’s also heavily associated with the Call of Duty franchise, providing voiceover and motion-capture work for many games, playing Captain Nick Reyes in Infinite Warfare, and writing for both that entry and Modern Warfare (2019).

We’ll update this page when more of Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s cast – including its promised returning characters – are announced.