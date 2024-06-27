Helldivers 2 fans praise “fantastic” Japanese dub that makes it feel like an anime

The Helldivers 2 community is loving the Japanese dub of the game, with many believing it turns the cooperative shooter into an anime.

Helldivers 2 is known for its over-the-top action and epic battles that often feel like they’ve been ripped from Starship Troopers. The interplanetary war between the Terminids and Automatons makes for some excellent storylines, especially when planets can fall to their invasions.

However, the ongoing narrative of Helldivers 2 wouldn’t be the same without its incredible cast of talented voice actors. While the English cast has received widespread praise, the game’s community is loving the Japanese dub of the popular game.

Posting on X, Helldivers Alerts uploaded a clip from the official Japanese dub of the game’s announcement trailer. The clip has since gone viral and the game’s community has heaped praise on the “fantastic” dub.

“Helldivers 2 is now an anime,” wrote one commenter while others questioned when a Helldivers anime would be released: “Okay.. that was good… when do we get a Helldivers anime?”

Despite the clear praise from the community, not everyone believes the Japanese dub beats the English one. “That Japanese voice actor is great, but honestly the original English was so well done that it still doesn’t compare,” explained one player.

Even if you do choose to play Helldivers 2 with the Japanese, players have found that the character screams remain the same as the English ones. “They dubbed the character voice lines but not the screams, that’s why I keep it on English,” wrote one Helldiver.

Since its release, Helldivers 2’s English cast has received a lot of praise from the community. In fact, many VAs like Yuri Lowenthal (Marvel’s Spider-Man) and Michelle Wong (Fallout 4) were amongst the most recognizable.

While we have yet to receive details on the Japanese cast, it’s clear a lot of hard work went into the dubbing process. In the meantime, if you wish to see the full English cast of Helldivers 2, then be sure to check out our VA hub.

