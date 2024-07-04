Final Fantasy XIV cast – All actors & characters in Dawntrail

Dawntrail has just released for Final Fantasy XIV, with a huge sprawling story across 50+ hours, you may have wondered who the voices are behind the characters, fortunately, we have you covered.

Final Fantasy XIV’s Dawntrail has finally launched, offering a ridiculously lengthy main story questline that features many of the characters we’ve come to love along the way. This includes newcomer Wuk Lamat, who is present as a primary character throughout the expansion, being helped by the Warrior of Light on her journey to become the Dawnservant.

Ever wondered who’s part of the talented cast in Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail? Here’s everyone you need to know.

Wuk Lamat – Sena Bryer

Square Enix/ Twitter:senabryer Sena Bryer players Wuk Lamat

Sena Bryer plays Wuk Lamat in Dawntrail. A pivotal character who we meet in patch 6.5, we agree to assist her on her journey to becoming Dawnservant. As such, much of this expansion actually follows her story, with Wuk Lamat easily having a majority of the voiced lines.

Bryer has voice-acted in video games before, with roles in Unicorn Overlord, Sand Land, and Need for Speed Unbound.

Krile Baldesion – Gemma Lawrence

Square Enix Gemma Lawrence plays Krile.

Krile finally gets her time in the spotlight in Dawntrail. Originally introduced back in Heavensward, she’s been a background character for much of this time, occasionally appearing but never being too heavily involved in the Warrior of Lights’ antics. Dawntrail changes this completely though, as not only is she critical in the story, but she receives plenty of character growth and even gets to be the first Pictomancer we meet.

Lawrence has voiced Krile since her introduction, but she’s been acting in television and other video game series.

Erenville – Ari Oskarsson

Square Enix/ Instagram: ari.isfeld Ari Oskarsson plays Erenville.

Erenville meets the Warrior of Light back in Endwalker, and is one of the main reasons for them visiting Tural. Erenville also receives a bunch of character development and backstory in this expansion, becoming the narrator for what would become a momentous and emotional journey.

Oskarsson is no stranger to video game franchises as well, as he’s appeared in games like Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla.

Gulool Ja Ja – Ulises Cuadra

Square Enix/ Instagram: ulises_cuadravo Ulises Cuadra plays Gulool Ja Ja.

Gulool Ja Ja, the king and current Dawnservant of Tulliyollal is instantly one of the most likable characters around. He’s incredibly supportive, kind, devoted, and well-loved by much of his family like Wuk Lamat and Koana.

Cuadra has plenty of experience acting for TV and video games, with notable performances in the Resident Evil franchise, and appearing on shows like CSI.

Koana – Luis Bermudez

Square Enix/ Instagram: luisbermudezvo Luis Bermudez plays Koana.

One of the other contenders for the throne, Koana is one of the other key characters in Dawntrail. Vying for the role of Dawnservant, he wants to expand Tulliyollal and Tural through means of technology, being able to better improve life for his people. He’s concise, straightforward, and even hot-headed at times.

Koana is played by Luis Bermudez, who has such games as Fallout 76 and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth under his belt.

Bakool Ja Ja – Javier Prusky

Square Enix Javier Prusky plays Bakool Ja Ja.

Bakool Ja Ja is one of the less likable contenders for Dawnservant. Bolstering two heads and being the chosen of the Mamool Ja, his cockiness is immediately apparent. Prusky offers a level of boisterousness and obnoxiousness that makes the character almost Disney-villain levels of nefarious.

Prusky has had plenty of experience in voice acting for both TV and video games, having roles in Ready or Not and Fallout 76.

Zarool Ja – Spencer Ortega

Square Enix Spencer Ortega plays Zarool Ja

The final contender for the throne is Zarool Ja, voiced by Spencer Ortega. As the only flesh and blood of Gulool Ja Ja, Zarool Ja is talented, measured, and ruthlessly wicked. His wanting to show the world the folly of war clearly indicates him as a dangerous character, one whose capability makes him even more intimidating.

Sphene – Sara Ovens

Square Enix Sara Ovens plays Sphene.

Last but not least has to be Sphene. Introduced later on in the story, Sphene becomes one of the most pivotal and also emotionally resonant characters in the story. She quickly becomes someone we immensely care about and empathize with, but understand that she’s misguided, even if she has the right intentions.

Ovens has also had plenty of time in roles for movies, TV, and video games, having roles in Arknights and more.