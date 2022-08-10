Tower of Fantasy is a new anime open-world title that will feel familiar to fans of Genshin Impact, but is this new game free to play?

Anime fans looking to delve into the world of Tower of Fantasy will be wondering whether the game is free to play. Just like the world of Genshin Impact, Tower of Fantasy features numerous characters that can be unlocked, a huge open world, and powerful enemies that must be defeated.

Whether Hotta Studios’ title has what it takes to beat Genshin at its own game remains to be seen, but for now, there seems to be a lot of positivity surrounding it. In fact, Tower of Fantasy recently surpassed four million pre-downloads – demonstrating just how much hype there is surrounding the title.

However, many players will be wondering whether Tower of Fantasy is free to play. Well, our hub has the answer to that question.

Is Tower of Fantasy free to play?

Hotta Studio Tower of Fantasy aims to wow players with its open-world and flashy combat.

Like most gacha games, Tower of Fantasy is completely free to play. This means players across PC, Android, and iOS can download the game and begin playing through the story without spending a thing.

However, while the game can be played free of charge, there are certain items that can be acquired with real-life money. This largely comes down to purchasing Tanium – the game’s premium currency that is used to roll on the game’s banners.

Fortunately, Tower of Fantasy gives out a generous amount of free to play currencies that can also be used to unlock characters, weapons, and augments. Those looking to get every Tower of Fantasy character will likely need to spend a bit of money, especially given how low the drop rates are for SR and SSR units.

So, there you have it, everything you need to know about whether Tower of Fantasy is free to play or not.