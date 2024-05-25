Wuthering Waves players praise dev for being transparent about voice acting decisions

An employee from the localization team at Kuro Games has discussed the reasoning behind Wuthering Waves’ voice-acting decisions.

Following its release date on May 22, 2024, Wuthering Waves players slammed the game for its buggy launch. As compensation, Kuro Games offered 10 free Lustrous Tide and the opportunity to select a free 5-star character with the game’s Thank You Ticket.

Besides its technical difficulties, some players have been less than impressed with Wuthering Waves’ story dialogue. According to members of the community, this disappointment comes from the overload of information, grammatical errors, and lifeless characters.

Furthermore, someone who works with the Kuro Games localization team has discussed why most of Wuthering Waves‘ voice actors hail from the UK.

Wuthering Waves talks future direction of voice acting

On the game’s subreddit, a Reddit user posted a message from Ria, who works with the localization team at Kuro Games. Ria explained Kuro chose to work with SIDE London due to its “great portfolio” and because “Britain is geographically closer to China than the US” for easier communication.

“Previously we told all VAs to do US accent, which wasn’t in their comfort zone. We have adjusted our direction to not require US accident after recording the first 2 main story acts,” the message reads.

Ria also revealed that they were committed to paying more attention to accents to keep them more “consistent and natural.”

In response, players have both praised Kuro Games for its continued transparency and talked about Wuthering Waves’ voice acting.

“We have adjusted our direction to not require US accident. Those accents were indeed accidents,” one person wrote regarding the message’s typo.

“They use SIDE UK the same studio that voices FFXIV and FFXVI, they messed up bad with the direction. It’s like when Square Enix wanted US actors to sound British on ARR,” another user shared.

Man I love how transparent these Devs are. Yeah they f***ed up on launch, but the efforts and the transparency of these Devs are more than enough for me to believe this game will become a massive success or atleast I want it to become a massive success,” a third fan expressed.

“And their constant and consistent communication with the community……Bro I’m all in to support this game to the end,” the Redditor continued.