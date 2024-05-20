Wuthering Waves voice actors: English and Japanese cast

Gacha games with a giant character roster require a full team of voice actors. Here’s a full rundown of Wuthering Waves’ English and Japanese cast.

Upon its release on May 22, 2024, Wuthering Waves will join the continuously growing market of gacha titles. Like its competitors, Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Wuthering Waves will have plenty of 4-star and 5-star characters for players to collect.

Behind these characters are talented voice actors who bring their roles to life, and some of their voices may sound familiar.

Keep reading for the game’s current cast of English and Japanese voice actors, in addition to the roles you may have heard them in.

English Wuthering Waves voice actors

The following table contains every voice actor in Wuthering Waves’ English cast. We will update this article once we receive more information about missing characters.

Character Actor Previous Roles Aalto James Day — Baizhi Samantha Dakin Nurse Atwell – Outlander

Anna – Triangle Strategy Calcharo TBD N/A Chixia Harriet Carmichael Susanne Alpert – Horizon Zero Dawn Danjin Sophie Colquhoun Bonnie – Captain America: The First Avenger Encore Carina Reeves Flora – Xenoblade Chronicles Jianxin Ioanna Kimbook — Jiyan Alex Jordan Mr. Hands – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty Lingyang TBD N/A Mortefi TBD N/A Rover TBD N/A Sanhua Jennifer Armour — Taoqi Clare Louise Connoll Marin – Foamstars Verina TBD N/A Yangyang Rebecca Yeo Orin – Foamstars Yuanwu TBD N/A

Japanese Wuthering Waves voice actors

Kuro Games

The following table contains every voice actor in Wuthering Waves’ Japanese cast. Some of these roles remain undetermined, but we will update the table after learning more.

Character Actor Previous Roles Aalto TBD N/A Baizhi Asami Seto Nobara Kugisaki – Jujutsu Kaisen Calcharo TBD N/A Chixia Anna Nagase Riko Amanai – Jujutsu Kaisen Danjin Miho Okasaki Rimuru – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime Encore Chikano Ibuki — Jianxin Chika Anzai Chisato Nishikigi – Lycoris Recoil Jiyan TBD N/A Lingyang Natsuki Hanae Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Mortefi TBD N/A Rover TBD N/A Sanhua Risae Matsuda Mimiko Hasaba – Jujutsu Kaisen 0 Taoqi Hina Yomiya — Verina TBD N/A Yangyang Yui Ishikawa Mikasa Ackerman – Attack on Titan Yuanwu TBD N/A

So, there you have it. That’s all the Wuthering Waves voice actors for both the English and Japanese cast. Make sure you check out more of our guides on the game below:

