Wuthering Waves voice actors: English and Japanese cast

Cassidy Stephenson
Lingyang in Wuthering WavesKuro Games

Gacha games with a giant character roster require a full team of voice actors. Here’s a full rundown of Wuthering Waves’ English and Japanese cast.

Upon its release on May 22, 2024, Wuthering Waves will join the continuously growing market of gacha titles. Like its competitors, Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Wuthering Waves will have plenty of 4-star and 5-star characters for players to collect.

Behind these characters are talented voice actors who bring their roles to life, and some of their voices may sound familiar.

Keep reading for the game’s current cast of English and Japanese voice actors, in addition to the roles you may have heard them in.

English Wuthering Waves voice actors

The following table contains every voice actor in Wuthering Waves’ English cast. We will update this article once we receive more information about missing characters.

CharacterActorPrevious Roles
Aalto James Day
BaizhiSamantha DakinNurse Atwell – Outlander
Anna – Triangle Strategy
Calcharo TBDN/A
ChixiaHarriet CarmichaelSusanne Alpert – Horizon Zero Dawn
DanjinSophie ColquhounBonnie – Captain America: The First Avenger
EncoreCarina ReevesFlora – Xenoblade Chronicles
JianxinIoanna Kimbook
JiyanAlex JordanMr. Hands – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
LingyangTBDN/A
Mortefi TBDN/A
RoverTBDN/A
SanhuaJennifer Armour
TaoqiClare Louise ConnollMarin – Foamstars
VerinaTBDN/A
YangyangRebecca YeoOrin – Foamstars
YuanwuTBDN/A

Japanese Wuthering Waves voice actors

Encore in Wuthering WavesKuro Games

The following table contains every voice actor in Wuthering Waves’ Japanese cast. Some of these roles remain undetermined, but we will update the table after learning more.

CharacterActorPrevious Roles
Aalto TBDN/A
BaizhiAsami SetoNobara Kugisaki – Jujutsu Kaisen
Calcharo TBDN/A
ChixiaAnna NagaseRiko Amanai – Jujutsu Kaisen
DanjinMiho OkasakiRimuru – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
EncoreChikano Ibuki
JianxinChika AnzaiChisato Nishikigi – Lycoris Recoil
JiyanTBDN/A
LingyangNatsuki HanaeTanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
Mortefi TBDN/A
RoverTBDN/A
SanhuaRisae MatsudaMimiko Hasaba – Jujutsu Kaisen 0
TaoqiHina Yomiya
VerinaTBDN/A
YangyangYui IshikawaMikasa Ackerman – Attack on Titan
YuanwuTBDN/A

So, there you have it. That’s all the Wuthering Waves voice actors for both the English and Japanese cast. Make sure you check out more of our guides on the game below:

All elements explained | Is Wuthering Waves a gacha? | Is Wuthering Waves open world? | Is Wuthering Waves coming to console? | Wuthering Waves system requirements

About The Author

Cassidy Stephenson

Cassidy graduated from Concordia University Chicago in 2021 with a Bachelor's Degree in Media Communication. She's an expert in all things Pokemon, and her favorite games include Pokémon Crystal, Genshin Impact, and Fire Emblem: Three Houses. You can contact her at cassidy.stephenson@dexerto.com.

