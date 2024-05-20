Wuthering Waves voice actors: English and Japanese cast

Wuthering Waves voice actors: English and Japanese castKuro Games
Gacha games with a giant character roster require a full team of voice actors. Here’s a full rundown of Wuthering Waves’ English and Japanese cast.
Upon its release on May 22, 2024, Wuthering Waves will join the continuously growing market of gacha titles. Like its competitors, Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, Wuthering Waves will have plenty of 4-star and 5-star characters for players to collect.
Behind these characters are talented voice actors who bring their roles to life, and some of their voices may sound familiar.
Keep reading for the game’s current cast of English and Japanese voice actors, in addition to the roles you may have heard them in.
English Wuthering Waves voice actors
The following table contains every voice actor in Wuthering Waves’ English cast. We will update this article once we receive more information about missing characters.
|Character
|Actor
|Previous Roles
|Aalto
|James Day
|—
|Baizhi
|Samantha Dakin
|Nurse Atwell – Outlander
Anna – Triangle Strategy
|Calcharo
|TBD
|N/A
|Chixia
|Harriet Carmichael
|Susanne Alpert – Horizon Zero Dawn
|Danjin
|Sophie Colquhoun
|Bonnie – Captain America: The First Avenger
|Encore
|Carina Reeves
|Flora – Xenoblade Chronicles
|Jianxin
|Ioanna Kimbook
|—
|Jiyan
|Alex Jordan
|Mr. Hands – Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty
|Lingyang
|TBD
|N/A
|Mortefi
|TBD
|N/A
|Rover
|TBD
|N/A
|Sanhua
|Jennifer Armour
|—
|Taoqi
|Clare Louise Connoll
|Marin – Foamstars
|Verina
|TBD
|N/A
|Yangyang
|Rebecca Yeo
|Orin – Foamstars
|Yuanwu
|TBD
|N/A
Japanese Wuthering Waves voice actors
The following table contains every voice actor in Wuthering Waves’ Japanese cast. Some of these roles remain undetermined, but we will update the table after learning more.
|Character
|Actor
|Previous Roles
|Aalto
|TBD
|N/A
|Baizhi
|Asami Seto
|Nobara Kugisaki – Jujutsu Kaisen
|Calcharo
|TBD
|N/A
|Chixia
|Anna Nagase
|Riko Amanai – Jujutsu Kaisen
|Danjin
|Miho Okasaki
|Rimuru – That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime
|Encore
|Chikano Ibuki
|—
|Jianxin
|Chika Anzai
|Chisato Nishikigi – Lycoris Recoil
|Jiyan
|TBD
|N/A
|Lingyang
|Natsuki Hanae
|Tanjiro Kamado – Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba
|Mortefi
|TBD
|N/A
|Rover
|TBD
|N/A
|Sanhua
|Risae Matsuda
|Mimiko Hasaba – Jujutsu Kaisen 0
|Taoqi
|Hina Yomiya
|—
|Verina
|TBD
|N/A
|Yangyang
|Yui Ishikawa
|Mikasa Ackerman – Attack on Titan
|Yuanwu
|TBD
|N/A
So, there you have it. That’s all the Wuthering Waves voice actors for both the English and Japanese cast. Make sure you check out more of our guides on the game below:
