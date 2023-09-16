All Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 PS5 graphics modes: Ray Tracing, performance, more

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to take full advantage of the PS5 with its distinct graphics modes available on day one. Here’s the full breakdown of what you can expect.

As the new-gen swings into action and we see more AAA blockbusters brought to life, devs are figuring out how to make the most of the advanced hardware. Now, as Spider-Man 2 drops into the picture, Insomniac Games has already confirmed what to expect in terms of its performance.

As a PS5 exclusive at launch, having dropped last-gen support, the Spidey sequel is looking to push Sony’s new hardware in all-new ways. Be it through near-instant fast travel and character swapping, or simply its use of Ray Tracing.

Below is a full rundown on all three confirmed graphics modes set to be available on day one when Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 hits store shelves.

Sony, Marvel Games Spider-Man 2 gives players three options when it comes to picking the right graphics mode.

All Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 graphics modes to have Ray Tracing enabled

As confirmed in the round of September 15 previews, Ray Tracing functionality is enabled by default across all graphics modes in Spider-Man 2. In fact, there’s not even an option to disable Ray Tracing.

“here’s no mode of this game that has the Ray Tracing turned off, no need for it,” Director of Core Technology at Insomniac, Mike Fitzgerald said. “We’ve really figured out how to deliver what we feel like is the right Spider-Man picture and visuals and we want to make sure every player is seeing that.”

Furthermore, all graphics modes will also support 120hz and VRR on top of Ray Tracing. So regardless of which setting you go with, you can expect all the added bells and whistles.

All Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 graphics modes confirmed

Marvel’s Spider-Man 2 is set to boast three distinct graphics modes at launch. As mentioned above, all three have Ray Tracing enabled and support 120hz and VRR. The three graphics modes are as follows:

4K 30FPS Fidelity Mode

4K 40FPS Performance Mode

4K 60FPS Performance Mode

Obviously, for the best visuals possible, you’ll want to try out the game’s Fidelity Mode. Though given all other options feature Ray Tracing as well, it’s unclear exactly what other benefits you’ll see with this setting.

For a middle-ground pick, the 40FPS mode is available to give you the best of both worlds. Solid performance without sacrificing too much in terms of visuals.

And of course, if you’re purely seeking the sleekest experience possible, the standard 60FPS mode is there as well to keep things running buttery smooth.

