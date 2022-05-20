 All characters in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Weight classes & types - Dexerto
All characters in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Weight classes & types

Published: 20/May/2022 11:44

by Sourav Banik
Some in-game characters from Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo

Mario Kart

If you’re wondering who to play while cruising your way to victory in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, we’ve got a full list of all characters in the game alongside their particular strengths and weight classes to aid in your decision.

It’s been almost four years since Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was released, and it’s still providing fans with new and exciting DLC tracks to race with family and friends as you fly towards the finish line.

With so many familiar characters to pick from in this Mario spinoff, our list of all characters and their types will help you choose your favorite racer in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

Contents

All available characters in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo
All base and DLC characters from Mario Kart 8 are present in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

How many characters are there in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe?

Currently, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe offers a roster of 42 characters to choose from, including all DLCs and extra content. Each racer fits into a particular character weight class depending upon their appearance, which lends itself to a certain style of play overall.

This means that heavier characters have higher speed than other class counterparts, medium characters fit more of an all-rounder style of play, and the lightest characters have better handling and acceleration — also making them easy targets for pushing off of tracks.

Inkling Boy character in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
Nintendo
You can make your own character build in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

List of all Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Characters

If you’re a new player or even a seasoned veteran of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, choosing the right racer to use that favors certain tracks can be a hard decision to make.

Below, we’ve listed every playable character in the game with their weight classes and particular strengths to help you decide who to take into your next Cup.

Character name Weight Class Strength
Baby Mario Very Light Better Handling and Acceleration
Baby Luigi Very Light Better Handling and Acceleration
Baby Princess Peach Very Light Better Handling and Acceleration
Baby Princess Daisy Very Light Better Handling and Acceleration
Baby Rosalina Very Light Better Handling and Acceleration
Dry Bones Very Light Better Handling and Acceleration
Lemmy Koopa Very Light Better Handling and Acceleration
Bowser Jr. Light Better Handling and Acceleration
Isabelle Light Better Handling and Acceleration
Koopa Troopa Light Better Handling and Acceleration
Lakitu Light Better Handling and Acceleration
Larry Koopa Light Better Handling and Acceleration
Shy Guy Light Better Handling and Acceleration
Toad Light Better Handling and Acceleration
Toadette Light Better Handling and Acceleration
Wendy O. Koopa Light Better Handling and Acceleration
Cat Peach Medium All-rounder
Inkling Girl Medium All-rounder
Inkling Boy Medium All-rounder
Princess Daisy Medium All-rounder
Princess Peach Medium All-rounder
Tanooki Mario Medium All-rounder
Villager (Male) Medium All-rounder
Villager (Female) Medium All-rounder
Yoshi Medium All-rounder
Iggy Koopa Medium-Heavy All-rounder
Luigi Medium-Heavy All-rounder
Ludwig Von Koopa Medium-Heavy All-rounder
Mario Medium-Heavy All-rounder
Donkey Kong Heavy High Speed
King Boo Heavy High Speed
Link Heavy High Speed
Metal Mario Heavy High Speed
Pink Gold Peach Heavy High Speed
Roy Koopa Heavy High Speed
Rosalina Heavy High Speed
Waluigi Heavy High Speed
Bowser Very Heavy High Speed
Dry Bowser Very Heavy High Speed
Morton Koopa Jr. Very Heavy High Speed
Wario Very Heavy High Speed
Mii All Weights All-rounder

So, there you have it — that’s all of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe characters you’re able to play as along with their weight classes and racing strengths.

