All characters in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Weight classes & types

If you’re wondering who to play while cruising your way to victory in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, we’ve got a full list of all characters in the game alongside their particular strengths and weight classes to aid in your decision.

It’s been almost four years since Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was released, and it’s still providing fans with new and exciting DLC tracks to race with family and friends as you fly towards the finish line.

With so many familiar characters to pick from in this Mario spinoff, our list of all characters and their types will help you choose your favorite racer in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

How many characters are there in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe?

Currently, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe offers a roster of 42 characters to choose from, including all DLCs and extra content. Each racer fits into a particular character weight class depending upon their appearance, which lends itself to a certain style of play overall.

This means that heavier characters have higher speed than other class counterparts, medium characters fit more of an all-rounder style of play, and the lightest characters have better handling and acceleration — also making them easy targets for pushing off of tracks.

List of all Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Characters

If you’re a new player or even a seasoned veteran of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, choosing the right racer to use that favors certain tracks can be a hard decision to make.

Below, we’ve listed every playable character in the game with their weight classes and particular strengths to help you decide who to take into your next Cup.

Character name Weight Class Strength Baby Mario Very Light Better Handling and Acceleration Baby Luigi Very Light Better Handling and Acceleration Baby Princess Peach Very Light Better Handling and Acceleration Baby Princess Daisy Very Light Better Handling and Acceleration Baby Rosalina Very Light Better Handling and Acceleration Dry Bones Very Light Better Handling and Acceleration Lemmy Koopa Very Light Better Handling and Acceleration Bowser Jr. Light Better Handling and Acceleration Isabelle Light Better Handling and Acceleration Koopa Troopa Light Better Handling and Acceleration Lakitu Light Better Handling and Acceleration Larry Koopa Light Better Handling and Acceleration Shy Guy Light Better Handling and Acceleration Toad Light Better Handling and Acceleration Toadette Light Better Handling and Acceleration Wendy O. Koopa Light Better Handling and Acceleration Cat Peach Medium All-rounder Inkling Girl Medium All-rounder Inkling Boy Medium All-rounder Princess Daisy Medium All-rounder Princess Peach Medium All-rounder Tanooki Mario Medium All-rounder Villager (Male) Medium All-rounder Villager (Female) Medium All-rounder Yoshi Medium All-rounder Iggy Koopa Medium-Heavy All-rounder Luigi Medium-Heavy All-rounder Ludwig Von Koopa Medium-Heavy All-rounder Mario Medium-Heavy All-rounder Donkey Kong Heavy High Speed King Boo Heavy High Speed Link Heavy High Speed Metal Mario Heavy High Speed Pink Gold Peach Heavy High Speed Roy Koopa Heavy High Speed Rosalina Heavy High Speed Waluigi Heavy High Speed Bowser Very Heavy High Speed Dry Bowser Very Heavy High Speed Morton Koopa Jr. Very Heavy High Speed Wario Very Heavy High Speed Mii All Weights All-rounder

So, there you have it — that’s all of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe characters you’re able to play as along with their weight classes and racing strengths.

