All characters in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe: Weight classes & types

If you’re wondering who to play while cruising your way to victory in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, we’ve got a full list of all characters in the game alongside their particular strengths and weight classes to aid in your decision.
It’s been almost four years since Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was released, and it’s still providing fans with new and exciting DLC tracks to race with family and friends as you fly towards the finish line.
With so many familiar characters to pick from in this Mario spinoff, our list of all characters and their types will help you choose your favorite racer in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.
Advertisement
Contents
How many characters are there in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe?
Currently, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe offers a roster of 42 characters to choose from, including all DLCs and extra content. Each racer fits into a particular character weight class depending upon their appearance, which lends itself to a certain style of play overall.
- Read more: Fastest Mario Kart 8 Deluxe build
This means that heavier characters have higher speed than other class counterparts, medium characters fit more of an all-rounder style of play, and the lightest characters have better handling and acceleration — also making them easy targets for pushing off of tracks.
List of all Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Characters
If you’re a new player or even a seasoned veteran of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, choosing the right racer to use that favors certain tracks can be a hard decision to make.
Advertisement
Below, we’ve listed every playable character in the game with their weight classes and particular strengths to help you decide who to take into your next Cup.
|Character name
|Weight Class
|Strength
|Baby Mario
|Very Light
|Better Handling and Acceleration
|Baby Luigi
|Very Light
|Better Handling and Acceleration
|Baby Princess Peach
|Very Light
|Better Handling and Acceleration
|Baby Princess Daisy
|Very Light
|Better Handling and Acceleration
|Baby Rosalina
|Very Light
|Better Handling and Acceleration
|Dry Bones
|Very Light
|Better Handling and Acceleration
|Lemmy Koopa
|Very Light
|Better Handling and Acceleration
|Bowser Jr.
|Light
|Better Handling and Acceleration
|Isabelle
|Light
|Better Handling and Acceleration
|Koopa Troopa
|Light
|Better Handling and Acceleration
|Lakitu
|Light
|Better Handling and Acceleration
|Larry Koopa
|Light
|Better Handling and Acceleration
|Shy Guy
|Light
|Better Handling and Acceleration
|Toad
|Light
|Better Handling and Acceleration
|Toadette
|Light
|Better Handling and Acceleration
|Wendy O. Koopa
|Light
|Better Handling and Acceleration
|Cat Peach
|Medium
|All-rounder
|Inkling Girl
|Medium
|All-rounder
|Inkling Boy
|Medium
|All-rounder
|Princess Daisy
|Medium
|All-rounder
|Princess Peach
|Medium
|All-rounder
|Tanooki Mario
|Medium
|All-rounder
|Villager (Male)
|Medium
|All-rounder
|Villager (Female)
|Medium
|All-rounder
|Yoshi
|Medium
|All-rounder
|Iggy Koopa
|Medium-Heavy
|All-rounder
|Luigi
|Medium-Heavy
|All-rounder
|Ludwig Von Koopa
|Medium-Heavy
|All-rounder
|Mario
|Medium-Heavy
|All-rounder
|Donkey Kong
|Heavy
|High Speed
|King Boo
|Heavy
|High Speed
|Link
|Heavy
|High Speed
|Metal Mario
|Heavy
|High Speed
|Pink Gold Peach
|Heavy
|High Speed
|Roy Koopa
|Heavy
|High Speed
|Rosalina
|Heavy
|High Speed
|Waluigi
|Heavy
|High Speed
|Bowser
|Very Heavy
|High Speed
|Dry Bowser
|Very Heavy
|High Speed
|Morton Koopa Jr.
|Very Heavy
|High Speed
|Wario
|Very Heavy
|High Speed
|Mii
|All Weights
|All-rounder
So, there you have it — that’s all of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe characters you’re able to play as along with their weight classes and racing strengths.
Make sure to check out our guides, full of the latest tips and tricks:
Fastest Mario Kart 8 Deluxe build | How to get Gold car parts | How to get a Ladder in Animal Crossing: New Horizons | Animal Crossing Turnips guide | Animal Crossing flower guide | ACNH art guide | Animal Crossing island name ideas | How to get Ruby in ACNH | How to get Ankha in ACNH | How to find roommates for villagers in ACNH
Advertisement