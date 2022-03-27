Fastest Mario Kart 8 Deluxe build: Best character & vehicle parts combo

Figuring out the fastest Mario Kart 8 Deluxe build will take some trial and error but we’ve listed everything you need to know to build the perfect combination with the right character.
The best builds in Mario Kart 8 come down to preference, but there are key figures to pay attention to that will help find a balance between control and speed. Even if you run all the parts that give you ‘faster’ stats, the vehicle might not synergize with your style of play at all.
That’s why we’re running through not only every MK8 car part but also which car build feels good to move around angles.
Take a look at all the Mario Kart 8 car parts as well as our fastest build to get a step up in the game.
Fastest Mario Kart 8 Deluxe car parts
There are key categories in Mario Kart 8 to take note of such as speed, acceleration, weight, and more.
The numbers may seem overwhelming, so try to find one category of stats and look to min/max based on what you know you like to run.
For example, if there’s a particular kart body that you’d prefer to run, start there and then build the rest of the parts by looking through the other lists. This trial and error will help you find the best MK8 combo
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe car body stats:
|Body
|Acceleration
|Speed
|Weight
|Handling
|Grip
|Mini-Turbo
|Standard Kart
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Pipe Frame
|+0.5
|-0.5
|-0.25
|+0.5
|+0.25
|+0.5
|Mach 8
|-0.25
|0
|+0.25
|-0.25
|+0.25
|0
|Cat Cruiser
|+0.25
|-0.25
|0
|+0.25
|0
|+0.25
|Steel Driver
|-0.75
|+0.25
|+0.5
|-0.5
|0
|-0.5
|Circuit Special
|-0.75
|+0.5
|+0.25
|-0.5
|-0.5
|-0.75
|Tri-Speeder
|-0.75
|+0.25
|+0.5
|-0.5
|0
|-0.5
|Badwagon
|-1
|+0.5
|+0.5
|-0.75
|+0.5
|-1
|Prancer
|-0.5
|+0.25
|-0.25
|0
|-0.25
|-0.25
|Biddybuggy
|+0.75
|-0.75
|-0.5
|+0.5
|+0.5
|+0.25
|Landship
|+0.5
|-0.5
|-0.5
|-0.5
|+0.75
|+0.5
|Sneeker
|-0.5
|+0.25
|0
|0
|-0.75
|-0.25
|Sports Coupe
|-0.25
|0
|+0.25
|-0.25
|+0.25
|0
|Gold Standard
|-0.5
|+0.25
|0
|0
|-0.75
|-0.25
|Mercedes GLA
|-1
|+0.5
|+0.5
|-0.75
|+0.5
|-1
|Mercedes Silver Arrow
|+0.25
|-0.25
|-0.25
|+0.25
|+0.5
|+0.25
|Mercedes 300 SL Roadster
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Blue Falcon
|-0.25
|+0.25
|-0.5
|-0.25
|+0.5
|0
|Tanooki Kart
|-0.5
|-0.25
|+0.25
|+0.25
|0
|+1
|B Dasher
|-0.75
|+0.5
|+0.25
|-0.5
|-0.25
|-0.5
|Streetle
|+0.5
|-0.5
|-0.5
|-0.5
|-0.25
|+0.75
|P-Wing
|-0.75
|+0.5
|+0.25
|-0.5
|-0.25
|-0.5
|Koopa Clown
|-0.5
|-0.25
|+0.25
|+0.25
|0
|+1
|Standard Bike
|+0.25
|-0.25
|-0.25
|+0.25
|+0.5
|+0.25
|Comet
|+0.25
|-0.25
|0
|+0.25
|0
|+0.25
|Sport Bike
|-0.5
|+0.25
|-0.25
|0
|-0.25
|-0.25
|The Duke
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Flame Rider
|+0.25
|-0.25
|-0.25
|+0.25
|+0.5
|+0.25
|Varmint
|+0.5
|-0.5
|-0.25
|+0.5
|+0.25
|+0.5
|Mr. Scooty
|+0.75
|-0.75
|-0.5
|+0.5
|+0.25
|+0.75
|Jet Bike
|-0.5
|+0.25
|-0.25
|0
|-0.25
|-0.25
|Yoshi Bike
|+0.25
|-0.25
|0
|+0.25
|0
|+0.25
|Master Cycle
|-0.5
|+0.25
|0
|0
|-0.75
|-0.25
|City Tripper
|+0.5
|-0.5
|-0.25
|+0.5
|+0.25
|+0.5
|Standard ATV
|-1
|+0.5
|+0.5
|-0.75
|+0.5
|-1
|Wild Wiggler
|+0.25
|-0.25
|-0.25
|+0.25
|+0.5
|+0.25
|Teddy Buggy
|+0.25
|-0.25
|0
|+0.25
|0
|+0.25
|Bone Rattler
|-0.75
|+0.25
|+0.5
|-0.5
|0
|-0.5
|Inkstriker
|-0.25
|0
|+0.25
|-0.25
|+0.25
|0
|Splat Buggy
|-0.25
|+0.25
|-0.5
|-0.25
|0
|-0.25
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tires stats:
|Tires
|Acceleration
|Speed
|Weight
|Handling
|Grip
|Mini-Turbo
|Standard
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Monster
|-0.5
|0
|+0.5
|-0.75
|+0.5
|-0.25
|Roller
|+0.5
|-0.5
|-0.5
|+0.25
|-0.25
|+0.75
|Slim
|-0.5
|+0.25
|0
|+0.25
|-1
|-0.25
|Slick
|-0.75
|+0.5
|+0.25
|-0.25
|-1.25
|-0.75
|Metal
|-1.0
|+0.5
|+0.5
|-0.25
|-0.75
|-0.75
|Button
|+0.25
|-0.25
|-0.5
|0
|-0.5
|+0.5
|Off-Road
|-0.25
|+0.25
|+0.25
|-0.5
|+0.25
|-0.5
|Sponge
|0
|-0.25
|-0.25
|-0.25
|+0.25
|+0.25
|Wood
|-0.5
|+0.25
|0
|+0.25
|-1
|-0.25
|Cushion
|0
|-0.25
|-0.25
|-0.25
|+0.25
|+0.25
|Blue Standard
|0
|0
|0
|3.25
|3.75
|3.25
|Hot Monster
|-0.5
|0
|+0.5
|-0.75
|+0.5
|-0.25
|Azure Roller
|+0.5
|-0.5
|-0.5
|+0.25
|-0.25
|+0.75
|Crimson Slim
|-0.5
|+0.25
|0
|+0.25
|-1
|-0.25
|Cyber Slick
|-0.75
|+0.5
|+0.25
|-0.25
|-1.25
|-0.75
|Retro Off-Road
|-0.25
|+0.25
|+0.25
|-0.5
|+0.25
|-0.5
|Gold Tires
|-1.0
|+0.5
|+0.5
|-0.25
|-0.75
|-0.75
|GLA Tires
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Triforce Tires
|-0.25
|+0.25
|+0.25
|-0.5
|+0.25
|-0.5
|Leaf Tires
|+0.25
|-0.25
|-0.5
|0
|-0.5
|+0.5
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe glider stats:
|Glider
|Acceleration
|Speed
|Weight
|Handling
|Grip
|Mini-Turbo
|Super Glider
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cloud Glider
|+0.25
|-0.25
|-0.25
|0
|0
|+0.25
|Wario Wing
|0
|0
|+0.25
|0
|-0.25
|0
|Waddle Wing
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Peach Parasol
|+0.25
|-0.25
|-0.25
|0
|0
|+0.25
|Parachute
|+0.25
|-0.25
|-0.25
|0
|0
|+0.25
|Parafoil
|+0.25
|-0.25
|0
|0
|-0.25
|+0.25
|Flower Glider
|+0.25
|-0.25
|-0.25
|0
|0
|+0.25
|Bowser Kite
|+0.25
|-0.25
|0
|0
|-0.25
|+0.25
|Plane Glider
|0
|0
|+0.25
|0
|-0.25
|0
|MKTV Parafoil
|+0.25
|-0.25
|0
|0
|-0.25
|+0.25
|Gold Glider
|0
|0
|+0.25
|0
|-0.25
|0
|Hylian Kite
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Paper Glider
|+0.25
|-0.25
|-0.25
|0
|0
|+0.25
Fastest Mario Kart 8 Deluxe characters
The car will only get you so far. Choosing the best Mario Kart 8 character will also have an impact on how you ride which can also come with a buff depending on who’s steering.
For example, heavy MK8 characters might be slower off the rip but can easily bump off lighter characters at high speeds. It’s these kinds of subtle gameplay changes that you can consider when picking an overall build.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe stats:
|Character
|Class
|Acceleration
|Speed
|Weight
|Handling
|Grip
|Mini-Turbo
|Baby Peach, Baby Daisy
|Very Light
|2.25
|4
|2
|5
|4.25
|4
|Baby Rosalina, Lemmy Koopa
|Very Light
|2.25
|4.25
|2
|4.75
|3.75
|4
|Baby Mario/Luigi, Dry Bones
|Very Light
|2.5
|4.25
|2
|4.5
|4
|3.75
|Koopa Troopa, Lakitu, Bowser Jr.
|Light
|2.75
|4
|2.5
|4.5
|4.25
|3.75
|Toadette, Wendy, Isabelle
|Light
|2.75
|4.25
|2.5
|4.25
|3.5
|3.75
|Toad, ShyGuy, Larry
|Light
|3
|4
|2.75
|4.25
|4
|3.5
|Cat Peach, Inkling Girl, Villager Girl
|Medium
|3.25
|4
|2.75
|4
|3.75
|3.5
|Peach, Daisy, Yoshi
|Medium
|3.5
|3.75
|3
|3.75
|3.75
|3.5
|Tanooki Mario, Inkling Boy, Villager Boy
|Medium
|3.5
|3.75
|3.25
|3.75
|3.25
|3.5
|Luigi, Iggy
|Medium Heavy
|3.75
|3.5
|3.5
|3.75
|3.25
|3.25
|Mario, Ludwig
|Medium Heavy
|3.75
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|3.5
|3.25
|Link, King Boo, Rosalina
|Heavy
|4
|3.25
|3.75
|3.25
|3.75
|3.25
|Donkey Kong, Roy, Waluigi
|Heavy
|4.5
|3.25
|4
|3
|3
|3
|Wario, Dry Bowser
|Very Heavy
|4.75
|3
|4.25
|2.75
|3.25
|2.75
|Metal/Gold Mario, Pink Gold Peach
|Heavy
|4.25
|3.25
|4.5
|3.25
|3.25
|3
|Bowser, Morton
|Very Heavy
|4.75
|3
|4.5
|2.5
|3
|2.75
Best Mario Kart 8 Deluxe car combo
People who want to experiment with the best Mario Kart 8 Deluxe build can take a look below for a good starting point.
While there are parts that can suit your playstyle better, you can use this build as a starting point to then tweak it with how you see fit based on the graphs above.
Fastest Mario Kart 8 Deluxe combo:
- Character: Bowser, Wario, Dry Bowser, Morton
- Kart: Pipeframe
- Tires: Slick
- Glider: Acceleration Glider
This build will give you a great baseline of speed and handling, but even there you can mix and match to what will feel better for your Mario Kart 8 Deluxe races.