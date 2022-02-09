Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass to remaster 40+ tracks

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe will get over 40 remastered tracks from the franchise’s past with the Booster Course Pass that will service the game until the end of 2023.

Starting on March 18, Nintendo is going to launch six different waves of downloadable content for MK8, each containing eight different courses. This will amount to 48 remastered tracks in total when the Booster Course Pass offerings end next year.

Nintendo will draw from multiple entries from the franchise including MK: Double Dash, Super Circuit, Mario Kart 64, and the mobile interaction Mario Kart Tour.

The Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass will launch on March 18, 2022 and will retail for $24.99 USD.

This story is developing…