Animal Crossing island names: Best ideas for all themes in ACNH

Need some inspiration for your island name in Animal Crossing New Horizons? We’ve got ideas for loads of different themes to help you pick the perfect name.

Animal Crossing New Horizons took the world by storm when it was released on Nintendo Switch back in 2020. Even now, two years later, players regularly drop in to check on their island or start an entirely new one to get that fresh experience once again.

Creating your virtual home in Animal Crossing is always exciting, but it’s easy to spend hours trying to come up with the perfect island name before you’ve even got the chance to think about terraforming, decorating your house, and meeting your neighbors.

To try and help you out, we’ve put together a bunch of island name ideas that you can use in Animal Crossing New Horizons, as well as a few tips on coming up with your own original names!

Contents

Movie and TV-themed island names

The Shire (Lord of the Rings)

Hogwarts (Harry Potter)

Riverdale (Riverdale)

Pandora (Avatar)

Mos Eisley (Star Wars)

Wakanda (Black Panther)

Asgard (Thor)

Arkham (Batman)

Smallville (Superman)

IslaNublar (Jurassic Park)

HiddenLeaf (Naruto)

Andys Room (Toy Story)

Arendelle (Frozen)

Neverland (Peter Pan)

Disneyland (Disney)

Twin Peaks (Twin Peaks)

Creekwood (Love, Simon)

Sunnydale (Buffy the Vampire Slayer)

Video Game-themed island names

Hyrule (The Legend of Zelda)

Planet ZDR (Metroid Dread)

Trodain (Dragon Quest)

Eorza (Final Fantasy XIV)

Oddworld (Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee)

Azeroth (Warcraft)

SilentHill (Silent Hill)

Thedas (Dragon Age)

Sanctuary (Diablo)

StormPoint (Apex Legends)

Stardew (Stardew Valley)

WuhuIsland (Wii Fit)

Kanto (Pokemon)

Johto (Pokemon)

Unova (Pokemon)

Galar (Pokemon)

Nintenland (Nintendo)

Nature-themed island names

OceanBeach

Coral Reef

Atlantis

Hawaii

Maldives

Pearl Cove

Milky Way

Moonlight

Star Isle

Madagascar

Honeydew

Lily Field

Rosewood

Hillgrove

Maplevale

Pine Falls

Funny island names

Miss Isle

Eggs Isle

Din Isle

Pure Isle

Host Isle

Eye Land

Hi Land

Purgatory

How to think of an Animal Crossing island name

If none of our suggestions above take your fancy, you might need to come up with your own island name – and some of the best inspiration can come from the things you enjoy in life.

Are you part of a fandom that could translate into an island name? For example, some pop stars have names for their fans, while most movies have a memorable setting like Harry Potter’s Hogwarts Castle.

Read More: Best way to plan your island layout in Animal Crossing

You could also name your island after one of your hobbies or passions, with an ‘isle’ or ‘town’ added onto the end to give it a homely feel. Just remember that it can’t be longer than 10 letters (including spaces).

Our final suggestion is to use an island name generator. There are loads of them online, and they can help you come up with a name that’s based on your interests or themed around a specific aesthetic.

Can you rename your island in Animal Crossing New Horizons?

The bad news is that you can’t rename your island in Animal Crossing New Horizons. The game will warn you about this when you start playing.

Once you’ve chosen your island name, there’s simply no option to change it, so make sure that you’re totally happy with the name and that the spelling is correct before you begin your adventure.

