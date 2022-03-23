How to get Gold car parts in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe lets players unlock Gold parts for their cars with a few stipulations on how to get each of them. Here we cover how to get every Gold vehicle part in MK8.

The hype for Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has renewed once again with the Booster Course Pass DLC injecting dozens of classic tracks to the Nintendo Switch port. As players hit the tracks, they’ll slowly start to unlock vehicle customization options.

These come in the form of different style gliders, tires, and car bodies, each having their influence on the overall stats that your vehicle takes with it in a race.

Advertisement

Special unlockables can also be obtained in the form of three gold vehicle parts with straightforward prerequisites to get.

Mario Kart 8 Gold car parts

To unlock the Gold Standard kart, you’ll need to win every Grand Prix Cup in 150cc and Mirror Mode with at least a single star. The Gold Tires can then be obtained in Time Trail mode after beating every Staff Ghost at 150cc. Finally, the Gold Glider can be unlocked by simply collecting 10,000 total gold coins across all your races.

These are some of the last items that you can unlock in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe so expect them to take a few hours of gameplay each.

Advertisement

How to unlock Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Gold car parts

Gold Standard Body: Win every 150cc & Mirror Mode Grand Prix Cup with one or more stars

Gold Tires: Beat every 150cc Time Trail Staff Ghost

Gold Glider: Collect 10,000 gold coins

These can be unlocked in any order and will be a permanent part of your inventory once acquired.

Once you complete a set challenge above, the gold part will automatically be added to the car part selections the next time you build your kart to get into a race.

Players can choose the ultimate flex by unlocking all three gold parts and equipping them to take online, though there may be better builds out there.