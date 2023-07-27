Tekken 8 characters: Every confirmed fighter
The character roster for Tekken 8 is one of the biggest selling points of the title for interested parties, so here’s a quick guide showing you every confirmed name so far in Bandai Namco’s fighting behemoth.
The Tekken fighting hall of fame is littered with a smorgasbord of instantly recognizable characters. King’s intimidating tiger head, Heihachi’s striking, spiky hair, and of course – Devil Jin himself. These are just some of the fighters that have appeared in countless Tekken games over the years.
We move on from the past though and look ahead to Tekken 8. The next hard-hitting, heavyweight titan in the powerful and punishing fighting game genre. To help you out and make things nice and easy, here’s a quick guide to all of the game’s confirmed participants in the next Iron Fist tournament.
Every confirmed Tekken 8 character
Through various pre-release trailers, gameplay reveals, and even the CNT, we know a lot of official characters are scheduled to appear in Tekken 8. Long-time followers of the franchise will be delighted to see a healthy mix of legendary figures, more recent inclusions to the series, and even brand-new faces altogether.
Here’s the complete list of concrete names lined up for Bandai Namco’s latest iteration of Tekken:
- Asuka Kazama
- Bryan Fury
- Claudio Serafino
- Devil Jin
- Devil Kazuya
- Emilie De Rochefort (Lili)
- Hwoarang
- Jack-8
- Jin Kazama
- Jun Kazama
- Kazuya Mishima
- King
- Lars Alexandersson
- Leroy Smith
- Ling Xiaoyu
- Marshall Law
- Nina Williams
- Paul Phoenix
In comparison, Tekken 7 had 20 characters available at release, with many more added as time went on. We expect many more to be announced before Tekken 8 is released, so keep checking back to this page for all the newest updates on the roster!
Also, look for even more Tekken 8 guides to pump you up for the much-anticipated launch of the title:
