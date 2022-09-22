Omega Strikers character list: All characters & how to unlock

Not all characters in Omega Strikers are available from the start and here’s a guide on how you can unlock them in the game.

Omega Strikers is a new free-to-play 3v3 knockout striker where you get many abilities to smash your opponents out of the park and score goals at the same time. The abilities are explosive in nature and the matches that take place are lightning fast and chaotic.

When it comes to abilities, games of a similar genre feature many characters and it’s no different for Omega Strikers. A handful of these characters are already unlocked but you need to buy the rest in order to use them in the game.

If you’re wondering how many characters are there and how to unlock them, our handy guide has everything you need to know.

Odyssey Interactive Who is your favorite character in the game?

Omega Strikers: All characters list

As of September 22, 2022, Omega Strikers has a total of 11 playable characters to choose from. Four new characters will be added in the next few months and the roster will continue to grow as the days go by.

Here’s a rundown of all the characters available in the game at present:

Asher

Atlas

Drek’Ar

Dubu

Era

Estelle

Juliette

Juno

Kai

Luna

X

Let’s now take a look at the ways of unlocking characters in the game.

How to unlock characters in Omega Strikers

Before you head to unlock characters, you will first need to gain access to the in-game store. It unlocks once you complete the initial missions and they don’t even take much time to complete.

Now that you have unlocked the store, you can buy more characters in two different ways — spend 10,000 Striker Credits or 800 Ody Points.

You earn Striker Credits as you continue playing the game but that’s not the case with Ody Points. These are its premium currency which means it needs to be bought using real money.

Remember, collecting Striker Credits take time and choose your characters wisely. If you are unsure about which characters to unlock first, our Omega Strikers character tier list has got everything sorted.

So, there you have it — that’s everything about all the characters in Omega Strikers and how you can unlock them. In case you’re looking for more free-to-play games, our hub recommends some of the best titles out there.