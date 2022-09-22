All Omega Strikers voice actors: Full character cast

Omega Strikers is filled with recognizable characters each with their own personalities. But who voices them? We have the answers.

Omega Strikers is an action-packed 3v3 battlefield with chaos and goal scoring. As you progress though the game you unlock different characters, each with their own skills and abilities. The characters also have their own recognizable personalities. But who voices these chaotic characters?

There are some particularly famous faces voicing many of our favorite sports fighters. So, we’ve found all the current voice actors playing your favorite Omega Strikers characters. As more come into the game, this will be updated so keep an eye out.

All Omega Strikers characters’ voice actor

Juliette: Erica Mendez

Odyssey Interactive

Erica Mendez is likely to be better known for voicing Kamisato Ayaka in Genshin Impact or her part in Fire Emblem: Three Houses. Nevertheless, Erica Mendez is a well-known voice actor with plenty of experience. She voices the young upstart, Juliette.

Kai: Robbie Daymond

Odyssey Interactive

Perhaps best known for guest starring in multiple Critical Role episodes, Robbie Daymond is a talented and popular voice actor who plays the part of Kai. He also worked on notable games like League of Legends and Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Dubu: Casey Mongillo

Odyssey Interactive

While Dubu isn’t exactly known for being the most talkative character in Omega Strikers, he’s still a fantastic addition, especially when voiced by Casey Mongillo. Casy is famous for being part of the Pokemon anime along with other animes like JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure.

Estelle: Laura Post

Odyssey Interactive

Estelle is a mysterious but powerful character in Omega Strikers and is voiced by Laura Post. She has voiced a variety of characters in other popular games like World of Warcraft and League of Legends among many others.

Atlas: Gabe Kunda

Odyssey Interactive

Atlas is one of the best goalkeepers you can use in Omega Strikers. He’s strong, determined, and always ready to protect his team. This character is voiced by Gabe Kunda, otherwise known for games like Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands or Apex Legends in which he voices Newcastle.

Juno: Lilypichu

Odyssey Interactive

Many may recognize the distinct voice of Lilypichu. Not only is she a large internet personality but she has also voiced games like Legends of Runeterra and Cookie Run: Kingdom. Lilypichu voices the adorable Juno in Omega Strikers.

Drak’Ar: Neil Kaplan

Odyssey Interactive

Despite not being entirely human, Drak’Ar brings the intimidation many are looking for when playing Omega Strikers. His voice actor, Neil Kaplan captures the recognizable voice of Drak’Ar, making him a character many will never forget. He’s best known for being in Final Fantasy and Attack on Titan.

X: Arin Hanson

Odyssey Interactive

Arin Hanson will be recognizable for two reasons. The first is his Youtube channel, Game Grumps or Egoraptor. The second will be his voice acting for shows like Rick and Morty, Bee and Puppycat and his creation of Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator. Hanson capture the eccentric personality of X with ease.

Era: Rachelle Heger

Odyssey Interactive

Era is the mysterious witchy character that’s undeniably a joy to play and a powerful addition to any Omega Strikers team. She’s brought to life by Rachelle Heger, a voice actor known for their work on Rune Factory 5 and Soul Hackers 2.

Luna: Erica Luttrell

Odyssey Interactive

Luna is rather chaotic and excitable, and no other voice actor is as good at those attributes than Erica Luttrell. She’s voiced characters and played parts in Apex Legends, Steven Universe, and more serious games like Diablo III.

Asher: Allegra Clark

Odyssey Interactive

Allegra Clark is in multiple popular games like Apex Legends, Genshin Impact, Dragon Age: Inquisition and so many more. Her expert voice acting is again portrayed through the rather boisterous and powerful Asher in Omega Strikers.

Those are all the voice actors for the current Omega Strikers characters. This article will be updated when a new character is announced so be sure to check back soon. In the meantime, take a look at some of our other guides:

