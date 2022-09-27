Kai is a character capable of pitch domination in Omega Strikers, as long as you build him right. Here’s how you can create the best Kai build in Omega Strikers.

Omega Strikers is a fast-paced 3v3 game where you have to use skills, top-tier characters, and the right abilities to win matches. One top-tier character is Kai, but he can only get to that legendary status if you use the right build.

Kai is a particularly versatile character, often granting him the status of one of the best characters in Omega Strikers. While he may thrive best as a Goalkeeper, he can still succeed as a Forward with the right build. Here are the best Kai builds in Omega Strikers.

What are Trainings in Omega Strikers?

Trainings are personalized passive perks for each character in Omega Strikers. They help you gain abilities and dominate the battlefield.

However, selecting the right Trainings for each character can have a profound impact on your matches. This is why it’s vital you find the correct perks.

Best Forward build for Kai

Odyssey Interactive Be sure to select these Trainings to get the most out of Kai.

While Kai may be better off being a Goalkeeper, sometimes you still want to use this character. If that’s the case, pick these three Trainings.

Super Surge: Kai’s movement abilities will hit 20% harder. His dashes and blinks will also gain 50% travel range while his hastes become 50% faster.

Kai’s movement abilities will hit 20% harder. His dashes and blinks will also gain 50% travel range while his hastes become 50% faster. Rapid Fire: Kai’s primary ability cooldown will be reduced by 12%, although this Increases to 25% when he’s at max level.

Kai’s primary ability cooldown will be reduced by 12%, although this Increases to 25% when he’s at max level. Extra Special: Kai’s special ability will have its cooldown reduced by 15%. Whenever you start a new round it reduces its remaining cooldown by 15s.

Best Goalkeeper build for Kai

Kai's best role is as a Goalkeeper. He thrives in this position but can only fully do so with these three Trainings.

Kai’s best role is as a Goalkeeper. He thrives in this position but can only fully do so with these three Trainings.

Rapid Fire: Kai’s primary ability cooldown will be reduced by 12%, although this Increases to 25% when he’s at max level.

Kai’s primary ability cooldown will be reduced by 12%, although this Increases to 25% when he’s at max level. Super Surge: Kai’s movement abilities will hit 20% harder. His dashes and blinks will also gain 50% travel range while his hastes become 50% faster.

Kai’s movement abilities will hit 20% harder. His dashes and blinks will also gain 50% travel range while his hastes become 50% faster. Built Differently: You get 35% bigger and hit 5% harder.

Those are the two best builds for Kai in Omega Strikers. While waiting for a new match, check out some of our other Omega Strikers guides:

