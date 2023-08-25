Zenless Zone Zero: All confirmed characters
The next upcoming project from HoYoverse is Zenless Zone Zero and the game’s shaping up to have an expansive character roster. Here are all the confirmed playable characters in the game so far.
HoYoverse is truly ruling the gacha world at the moment with the success of both Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail but that hasn’t stopped the studio from continuing to work on more exciting games for their audience.
The next title from the team is Zenless Zone Zero, a game that will maintain the studio’s signature gacha mechanics but introduce dungeon-crawling gameplay and roguelike elements.
If you’re wondering what kind of characters you’ll be able to use in the game, here’s a rundown of every confirmed fighter so far.
All confirmed characters in Zenless Zone Zero
A total of 13 playable characters have been confirmed for Zenless Zone Zero so far, and each has a unique design and distinct specialties. While little is known about how they will all fare in combat right now, official character descriptions have given us a feel for what to expect from the characters.
Belle & Wise
Belle and Wise are the player’s main characters in the game, akin to the Traveler in Genshin Impact and Trailblazer in Honkai Star Rail. Unlike HoYoverse’s other games, however, these two are non-combat characters and they act as proxies who guide those looking to enter the mysterious ‘Hollow’ dimensions in the game.
Anby
Anby is a member of the Cunning Hares faction in Zenless Zone Zero. She’s a combat specialist with an extremely efficient fighting style. Her age and past are a complete mystery including where she learned how to fight.
Anton
Anton is a senior staff member at Belobog Heavy Industries. He’s a confident leader who has a lot of passion for his work and primarily acts as an onsite manager for the company where he’s always ready to take on more challenges.
Ben
Ben Bigger is a bear who works at Belobog Heavy Industries. He works as the firm’s main accountant, is excellent at math, and has a fantastic memory, having memorized all of the ledgers in the office.
Billy
Billy is another member of the Cunning Hares who works alongside Anby. He’s a cyborg who is a massive fan of The Starless Knights TV show, often referring to himself as one of the Knights and quoting lines from the show. He can tackle any challenge when things get series.
Corin
Corin works for the Victoria Housekeeping faction.
While she can perform some devastating attacks with her trusty chainsaw, she’s not the most confident person.
Koleda
Koleda is the leader of Belobog Heavy Industries where she works alongside Ben and Anton. Despite being an efficient leader, Koleda can let her young age show on occasion which means she does rely on the full support of her followers.
Lycaon
Von Lycaon, often just known as Lycaon, is a member of Victoria Housekeeping.
This wolflike character may look dangerous but he’s incredibly gentle at heart, and he takes great pride in his work as an attendant, not allowing any blemishes to be made.
Miyabi
Miyabi is the head of the faction Section 6 in Zenless Zone Zero. She’s the successor of a well-known material arts family and she has a strong sense of responsibility toward guarding the principles of New Eridu.
She aspires to own a sizable collection of swords and to build an unbreakable city management system.
Nekomata
Nekomata is another member of the Cunning Hares and has a reputation for being a trickster.
She lives up to her reputation by having boundless amounts of energy which means she’s always thinking up new tricks to play on others. She’s curious, athletic, and daring.
Nicole
As the founder of the Cunning Hares, Nicole is the extremely cunning leader of the faction.
She loves obtaining money but can never seem to keep hold of much for long. Due to her all-or-nothing approach, she;’s unfortunately been blacklisted by a lot of clients.
Soldier 11
Soldier 11 is a model soldier whose identity is completely unknown due to her scrubbing it off the record years ago – she gave her name up a long time ago.
When it comes to missions, nothing is more important than completing one successfully for soldier 11, which
Soukaku
Soukaku is a member of Section 6 in Zenless Zone Zero. She’s one of the most skilled members of her faction and can be extremely dangerous despite her young appearance.
Soukaku loves food and hates nothing more than seeing people wasting it.
Those are all the confirmed characters in Zenless Zone Zero so far! Why not check out our open world and free-to-play guides for the game while you’re here?