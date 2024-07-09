Best Anton Zenless Zone Zero build: W-Engine, Drive Disc, team comp & more

Anton is being featured as one of the A-ranks on Zenless Zone Zero’s current banner. If you scored yourself a copy, you must learn Anton’s best W-Engines, Drive Discs, and more to build him effectively.

Zenless Zone Zero is HoYoverse’s latest gacha game, with over 50 million downloads at the time of writing. Like Genshin Impact and Honkai Star Rail, ZZZ has a banner system with S-rank and A-rank characters featured for a limited time.

Ellen is the headliner S-rank for the game’s first limited banner and will remain there until July 23, when she’ll be replaced by Zhu Yuan. In addition to Ellen, you can also pull for the A-rank agents Anton and Soukaku.

If you managed to pull Anton, he will need certain W-Engines, Drive Discs, and materials. Keep reading for more information.

Best Anton build in Zenless Zone Zero

HoYoverse

W-Engine Drive Disc Stat Preference Team Comp Drill Rig – Red Axis Thunder Metal (4-piece)

Swing Jazz (2-piece) Slot 4: CRIT Rate or CRIT DMG

Slot 5: Electric DMG or PEN Ratio

Slot 6: ATK

Sub-stats: CRIT Rate, CRIT DMG, ATK%, PEN Anton, Grace, Rina

Best W-Engines for Anton

Drill Rig – Red Axis

The best W-Engine for Anton in Zenless Zone Zero is the A-rank Drill Rig – Red Axis. After launching an EX Special Attack, Electric DMG from Basic Attacks and Dash Attacks increases by 50% for 10 seconds. This effect can trigger once every 15 seconds.

The Brimstone

An excellent alternative W-Engine for Anton is the S-rank The Brimstone. Upon hitting an enemy with a Basic Attack, Dash Attack, or Dodge Counter, Anton’s ATK increases by 3.5% for 8 seconds, stacking up to eight times. This effect can trigger once every 0.5 seconds.

Best Drive Disc for Anton

The best Drive Disc for Anton is the four-piece Thunder Metal set. The set bonus for this Drive Disc is as follows:

Set Piece Set Bonus 2-piece bonus Increases Electric DMG by 10%. 4-piece bonus As long as an enemy in combat is Shocked, the equipper’s ATK is increased by 28%.

For the final two spots, we recommend using the Swing Jazz Drive Disc set. The set bonus for this Drive Disc is as follows:

Set Piece Set Bonus 2-piece bonus Energy Regen increases by 20%.

Anton Promotion & Skill Enhancement Materials

Promotion

You must gather Basic Offense Certification Seal, Advanced Offense Certification Seal, and Pioneer’s Certification Seal for Anton. The exact number of required materials are below:

Basic Offense Certification Seal x4

Advanced Offense Certification Seal x32

Pioneer’s Certification Seal x30

Dennies x800,000

Skill Enhancement Materials

Anton in Zenless Zone Zero needs Basic Shock Chip, Advanced Shock Chip, Specialized Shock Chip, Hamster Cage Pass, Living Drive, and Higher Dimensional Data: Steel Malice. The exact number of materials you need are as follows:

Basic Shock Chip x25

Advanced Shock Chip x75

Specialized Shock Chip x250

Hamster Cage Pass x5

Dennies x2.5 million

Higher Dimensional Data: Steel Malice x60

Living Drive x9

Best Anton team comp

HoYoverse

Anton performs exceptionally well on a Shock team alongside Grace and Rina. Thanks to his Burst Mode, Anton acts as the Main DPS in this team composition. In addition to Anton, Grace can also inflict Shock onto enemies, with Rina able to provide buffs and extend the duration of Shock.

As for your Bangboo, we suggest running Plugboo for Bangboo Chain Attacks to inflict 100% more Anomaly Buildup based on the number of Electric characters in your party.

Anton’s abilities

Basic Attack

Ability Name Description Basic Attack: Enthusiastic Drills Press Basic Attack to activate. Unleashes up to 4 mixed attacks in front, dealing Physical DMG. The 4th-hit is a Piledriver Attack. Basic Attack: Enthusiastic Drills (Burst Mode) Press Basic Attack while Anton is in Burst Mode to activate: Unleashes up to 3 mixed attacks in front, dealing massive Electric DMG. During the 2nd Drill Attack and 3rd Piledriver Attack, press repeatedly or hold Basic Attack to extend the skill duration.

Dodge

Ability Name Description Dodge: Let’s Move Press Dodge to activate: A rapid dodge. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Dodge Counter: Retaliation Press Basic Attack during a Perfect Dodge to activate: Continuously strikes enemies in front with heavy punches, dealing Physical DMG. Character is invulnerable during the attack. Dodge Counter: Overload Drill (Burst Mode) While in Burst Mode, press Basic Attack during a Perfect Dodge to activate: Launches a Drill Attack at enemies in front of him, dealing massive Electric DMG. Character is invulnerable during the attack. Dash Attack: Fire with Fire Press Basic Attack during a Dodge to activate: Rams into enemies in front of him, dealing Physical DMG.

Assist

Ability Name Description Quick Assist: Shoulder-to-Shoulder When the character in combat is launched, press Assist to activate: Continuously strikes enemies in front of him with heavy punches, dealing Physical DMG. Character is invulnerable during the attack. Quick Assist: Protective Drill (Burst Mode) When the on-field character is launched, press Assist to activate: Attacks enemies in front with a Drill Attack, dealing massive Electric DMG. Character is invulnerable during the attack. Defensive Assist: Iron Wrist When the character on field is about to be attacked, press Assist to activate: Parries the enemy’s attack, dealing massive Daze. This skill excels at parrying enemy attacks and reduces the consumption of Assist Points when the character is under intense attacks. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Assist Follow-Up: Limit Burst Press Basic Attack after a Defensive Assist to activate: Launches a Drill Attack that ends in a Pile Driver Attack, dealing Electric DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Special Attack

Ability Name Description Special Attack: Spin, Bro! Press Special Attack to activate: Unleashes a Pile Driver Attack against enemies in a line in front, dealing Electric DMG. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill. EX Special Attack: Smash the Horizon, Bro! With enough Energy, press Special Attack to activate: Launches several Pile Driver Attacks at enemies in a line in front of him, dealing massive Electric DMG. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Anton enters Burst Mode after using this skill.



When in Burst Mode, Anton’s attacks become more powerful, dealing massive Electric DMG while continually consuming Energy upon hitting an enemy. Burst Mode remains active until his Energy is depleted. Special Attack: Explosive Drill (Burst Mode) Press Special Attack while in Burst Mode to activate: Launches a Pile Driver Attack at enemies in front, dealing Electric DMG. Anti-Interrupt level is increased while using this skill.

Chain Attack

Ability Name Description Chain Attack: Go Go Go! When a Chain Attack is triggered, select the character to activate: Unleashes a Pile Driver Attack onto the ground in front of him over a large area, dealing massive Electric DMG to enemies within range. Character is invulnerable while using this skill. Ultimate: Go Go Go Go Go! When Decibel Rating is at Maximum, press Chain Attack to activate: Unleashes a Pile Driver Attack onto the ground in front of him over a large area, dealing massive Electric DMG to enemies within range. Character is invulnerable while using this skill.

Core Skill

Ability Name Description Core Passive: Brothers in Arms! When Anton uses his Pile Driver Attack, the skill’s DMG is increased by 12% and when he uses his Drill Attack, the skill’s DMG is increased by 20%. Additional Ability: Teamwork When another character in your squad shares the same Attribute or Faction: While Anton is in Burst Mode, for every 4 critical hits, the next attack hitting Shocked enemies triggers an additional bout of Shock DMG at 45% of the original DMG. This effect can trigger once every 0.5s.

Core Skill Enhancements

Ability Name Description A • CRIT Rate increases by 4.8%

• Core Passive: Brothers in Arms! Skill Lv. +1 B • Base ATK increases by 25

• Core Passive: Brothers in Arms! Skill Lv. +1 C • CRIT Rate increases by 4.8%

• Core Passive: Brothers in Arms! Skill Lv. +1 D • Base ATK increases by 25

• Core Passive: Brothers in Arms! Skill Lv. +1 E • CRIT Rate increases by 4.8%

• Core Passive: Brothers in Arms! Skill Lv. +1 F • Base ATK increases by 25

• Core Passive: Brothers in Arms! Skill Lv. +1

Mindscape Cinema for Anton

HoYoverse

Mindscape Cinema is similar to the constellation system from Genshin Impact in how obtaining multiple copies of one character increases the number of buffs. Here are the effects of all the Mindscape Cinema levels for Anton:

Warm-Up Exercises (MC1) – When Drill Attack hits an enemy, Anton gains additional Energy, up to a maximum of 5 Energy per skill use.

When Drill Attack hits an enemy, Anton gains additional Energy, up to a maximum of 5 Energy per skill use. State of Flow (MC2) – When Anton uses his EX Special Attack and enters Burst Mode, he gains a Shield that equals to 7.5% of his max HP. While in Burst Mode, entering combat or switching in reapplies the Shield effect. This effect can trigger once every 15s. The shield dissipates when Burst Mode ends.

– When Anton uses his EX Special Attack and enters Burst Mode, he gains a Shield that equals to 7.5% of his max HP. While in Burst Mode, entering combat or switching in reapplies the Shield effect. This effect can trigger once every 15s. The shield dissipates when Burst Mode ends. Rotational Training (MC3) – Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack Lv. +2

– Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack Lv. +2 Everyone Get Fired Up! (MC4) – When Anton uses a Chain Attack or Ultimate, all squad members’ CRIT Rate increases by 10% for 12s.

– When Anton uses a Chain Attack or Ultimate, all squad members’ CRIT Rate increases by 10% for 12s. Jack of All Trades (MC5) – Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack Lv. +2

– Basic Attack, Dodge, Assist, Special Attack, and Chain Attack Lv. +2 Break the Limit (MC6) – When Anton’s Piledriver Attack triggers a critical hit, his Basic Attack: Enthusiastic Drills (Burst Mode) and Dodge Counter: Overload Drill (Burst Mode) deal 4% more DMG for 30s, stacking up to 6 times. Repeated triggers reset the duration.

Anton pros & cons

Pros Cons Burst Mode can cause Anton to deal serious damage Requirement to enter Burst Mode for a decent damage output Burst Mode allows Anton to retrigger Shock Must have a significant amount of CRIT Rate for Burst Mode

Now that you know the best Anton build, for more on the game, check our guides for Zenless Zero codes, controller support, and pre-registration rewards.