Omega Strikers Ranks explained: How to unlock & rank up fast

Omega Strikers is a competitive 3v3 experience with fast-paced Ranked battles at its forefront. Here’s how to get into the Ranking system and how it actually works.

The Ranking system in Omega Strikers is extensive and can be a little complicated at a first glance. Thankfully, it has a simpler foundation that will allow any player to rise in the ranks and quickly become a force to be reckoned with.

We’ve compiled everything you need to know about Omega Strikers’ Ranking system as well as how you can unlock the option and quickly get on top of the leaderboard.

Odyssey Interactive With eight different tiers to get through, reaching Omega is an extensive journey.

Omega Strikers Ranking system explained

The Omega Strikers ranking system is relatively extensive but has a simple foundation. When you first get into Ranked matches you will originally start on the Rookie tier, then you will progress up the tiers as you play and win. Overall, the game has eight tiers:

Rookie Bronze Silver Gold Platinum Diamond Challenger Omega

However, within those tiers, there are also divisions like mid Bronze or high Bronze. Your ranking will place you in more challenging matches and allow you to play against equal opponents. When you earn enough League Points, or LP, you will progress to the next tier.

How to increase your Ranking fast in Omega Strikers

Increasing your ranking in Omega Strikers can be achieved by playing and winning Ranked matches. Each win will grant you anywhere between 20 and 35 points per win.

It’s worth mentioning that if your team does get a loss, then it will deduct points. Although that’s usually only around seven to nine per loss.

The best way to increase your Rank fast in Omega Strikers is to win matches. Play tactically and find a team you work well with. That will increase your wins and get you well on the way to the Omega Rank.

How to unlock Ranked play

You can unlock Ranked play in Omega Strikers by completing the original missions you get when starting the game. Each set will unlock different elements within the game, the first will be the store and eventually, one reward will unlock Ranked play.

That’s all you need to know about Ranked matches in Omega Strikers. While working to increase your rank, take a look at some of our other Omega Strikers guides:

