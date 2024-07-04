All free Zenless Zone Zero characters & how to get them

Zenless Zone Zero is full of unique characters to use and for those who don’t want to dive too far into the gacha system, there are plenty of Agents that can be obtained for free. Here’s who they are and exactly how to get them.

The latest HoYoverse release is Zenless Zone Zero which brings a futuristic twist to the gacha genre. As the proxy non-combat protagonist you’ll have to help other characters explore hostile dungeons known as Hollows.

Each fighter has a distinct playstyle and you’ll likely want to experiment with most of them. Despite the game having a banner system, you can add a handful of characters to your party for free.

All free characters & how to get them

There are currently six characters you can get for free in Zenless Zone Zero. You can find a rundown of each one in the table below — including their attribute, rank, fighting style, and exactly how to unlock them.

Character Attribute Rank Faction Fighting Style How to Unlock Anby Electric A Cunning Hares Stun Unlocked during the tutorial. Nicole Ether A Cunning Hares Support Unlocked during the tutorial. Billy Physical A Cunning Hares Attack Unlocked during the tutorial. Ben Fire A Belobog Heavy Industries Defense Complete Chapter 2, Story 1 to unlock Ben. Corin Physical A Victoria Housekeeping Attack Corin is a pre-registration reward though she should be available for new players to claim once they unlock their in-game mail. Soukaku Ice A Section 6 Support Complete Shinyu Defense 3 – 4 to unlock Soukaku. The activity becomes available after you complete Chapter 2 and reach Inter-Knot level 30.

Cunning Hares

HoYoverse

Battles in Zenless Zone Zero use a three-party member system, so the three Cunning Hares: Anby, Nicole, and Billy are all made available to players near the start of the game.

Each has different Fighting Styles that complement one another. Billy can deal long-ranged damage with his dual-wield pistols. Anby specializes in stunning opponents and attacking with electricity. Finally, Nicole is suited to the Support role and channels an Ether Energy Field to pull in enemies giving her teammates the perfect opportunity to deal even more damage.

Ben Bigger

Ben Bigger is the only defense-focused character you can currently get for free in Zenless Zone Zero. A tough bear who works as an accountant for Belobog Heavy Industries. Thanks to his Special Attack he’s great at protecting himself with a shield, and can also dish out some devastating Fire attacks.

Corin

Corin is a Physical character who can use her extendable chainsaw to perform slash attacks in combat. She can also deal increased damage if any of her fellow party members also belong to the Victoria Housekeeping Faction, or are Physical fighters too.

Soukaku

Soukaku is a Support unit with the Ice attribute. Whenever she uses her EX Special, Chain, or Ultimate attack she gains Vortex stacks that can be consumed to use Fly the Flag – an attack that deals powerful Ice damage and delivers an ATK buff she can pass to her teammates if they jump in with an Assist or Chain attack.

Those are all the free characters in Zenless Zone Zero right now! We’ll be sure to update this page whenever more free fighters are added to the game. If you’re jumping into the new gacha, check out the codes you can redeem and how Pity works.