Best characters to use in Omega Strikers (September 2022)

Omega Strikers is a tough 3v3 battle where you have to fight your way to scoring a goal. To do so you need the right characters. Here are some of the best to choose from.

Omega Strikers is increasing in popularity which means you will likely go up against more formidable opponents. When battling it’s important you choose the right character for your gameplay and for their skill and abilities.

With 11 unique characters currently in the game, selecting the right character can be a real challenge. We’ve put together a tier list to help examine the characters worth picking and the once you should probably avoid.

Odyssey Interactive Not all Omega Strikers characters were created equally.

Omega Strikers character tier list

If you’re wondering which Omega Strikers character to pick, we’ve got you covered with the table below:

Tier Character S Juliette, Kai, Era, Estelle, Asher A Drek’Ar, Luna, Atlas, X B Dubu C Juno

S-Tier characters

Odyssey Interactive Some of the first characters are the most powerful in Omega Strikers.

The S-tier characters are the best of the best. They are the best choices to make in Omega Strikers and should make your match a little easier.

Juliette

Despite being the first character you get to use, Juliette is quick, dangerous, and fantastic on the battlefield. Her skills and abilities allow players of any skill level to thrive when using her, particularly her dash.

Kai

Kai has a particularly useful shooting ability to get the ball to the other end of the field quickly and effortlessly. However, he thrives as a goalkeeper, especially with his Crossover skill. The versatility and ease of play make him an ideal character no matter what position you need.

Era

An almost perfect attacker. Era can impact the enemy by shrinking them and slowing them down making her an incredibly useful debuffer and an asset to any team.

Estelle

While perhaps not the best beginner character to use, when played right Estelle is fantastic. She works well as either a striker or midfield depending on what you need to fill.

Asher

Asher is a character that shouldn’t be taken lightly, whether your playing as them or going up against them. Asher is powerful, offensive, and will likely dominate the battlefield with Pathsplitter and Breakthrough.

A-Tier characters

Odyssey Interactive These characters can really pack a punch.

While not the best characters in Omega Strikers, they will undoubtedly hold their own and let you dominate the battlefield.

Drek’Ar

Drek’Ar is fantastic for players who want to be more offensive. He has the ability to simply throw other players off the field which makes him ideal for a bit of destruction.

Luna

With a useful Dash and an experienced player, Luna can be amazing. She’s ideal as either a goalkeeper or an attacker and can be used however you want while still being effective.

Atlas

Atlas is an ideal goalkeeper if you need one in a pinch. He’s got some great defensive skills and the ability to resurrect himself making him pretty indestructible.

X

X is a useful all-around character. He has some fantastic skills and abilities to allow any player an advantage. He’s better off playing forward or support but his versatility allows for a multitude of styles.

B-Tier characters

Odyssey Interactive Cuteness shouldn’t distract you from their power.

These characters aren’t terrible but should be avoided unless you have no other choice.

Dubu

One of the two reasons many players choose Dubu is because he’s adorable and because he’s the goalie many started off seeing. Unfortunately, when other characters start getting unlocked, he needs to be pushed to the sidelines. He just doesn’t hold out compared to Kai, Luna, or Atlas.

C-Tier characters

Odyssey Interactive This character just isn’t worth playing.

You can still succeed with these characters but it will be a challenge. It’s recommended you avoid the C-tier characters.

Juno

Juno can still succeed when an extremely experienced player is controlling them but the amount of effort you need to put in to get anything out of them is not worth it. They’ve got some knockout abilities but there’s not much special about this Omega Strikers character.

Those are all the current Omega Strikers characters ranked by how good they can be. When more characters get added the list will change so be sure to check back regularly.

In the meantime, check out some of our other tier lists:

Fire Emblem Heroes tier list | Azur Lane tier list: Best Ships ranked | Valorant Agent tier list: Best characters to play | Brawl Stars tier list | Cookie Run Kingdom tier list: Best healer Cookies