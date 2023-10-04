Forza Motorsport: Builders Cup career mode explained
Forza Motorsport introduces a new career mode for fans to work through which offers an old-school, structured format comparable to the classic entries. Here’s everything you need to know about the Builders Cup in Forza Motorsport.
In its early days, the Forza Motorsport games took inspiration from the then-dominant Gran Turismo series. Sony’s signature racing game franchise had become renowned for its lengthy yet structured career modes and vast car list.
As time went on Forza Motorsport strayed further and further from this format looking to develop its own identity. Now a reboot has arrived though it’s the perfect time to return to its roots and there’s no better way to do that than with the Builders Cup.
What is the Builders Cup in Forza Motorsport?
The Builders Cup is Forza Motorsport’s single-player career mode. It consists of five Tours with their own unique restrictions and entry requirements. Each tour is made up of 4 main events and an additional Showcase Event where you can try out your new prize car.
This new format encourages players to work through the career in a linear order as later Tours aren’t unlocked until you complete previous ones. Finishing every event in a Tour unlocks a unique prize car which cannot be acquired elsewhere.
All Builders Cup Tours & events
These are all of the Builders Cup Tours and events available in Forza Motorsport:
Modern Tour
- Practical Performance – Hot hatchbacks
- Built For Sport – Affordable sports cars
- Super Sedan – High-performance German saloons
- Premium Performance – Sports cars
- Modern Reward Showcase – Prize car event
Enthusiast Tour
- Track Specials – 80s & 90s track built sports cars
- MX-5 Challenge – Mazda MX-5s
- German Rivals – Iconic German cars
- JDM Legends – Desirable Japanese production cars
- Enthusiast Reward Showcase – Prize car event
Power Tour
- Iconic Muscle – Modern muscle cars
- Fox Body Challenge – Fox Body Mustangs
- Pony Car Showdown – Classic pony cars
- C8 Challenge – Chevrolet Corvettes C8s
- Power Reward Showcase – Prize car event
Legacy Tour
- Vintage Hatch – Classic hot hatchbacks
- Retro Tuners – Classic tuner cars
- Classic Sport – Classic sports cars
- Exotic Speed – Classic supercars
- Legacy Reward Showcase – Prize car event
Open Class Tour
- C Class Series – Any C Class car
- B Class Series – Any B Class car
- A Class Series – Any A Class car
- S Class Series – Any S Class car
- Open Tour Reward Showcase – Prize car event
Forza Motorsport: Builders Cup rewards and prize cars
Here are all of the prize cars exclusive to the Builders Cup:
- Modern Tour: ’17 Ford GT
- Enthusiast Tour: ’10 Lexus LFA
- Power Tour: ’15 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat
- Legacy Tour: ’95 Porsche 911 GT2
- Open Class Tour: ’23 Audi R8 Coupe
In addition to these Builders Cup exclusive cars, you will also earn Credits and Car XP as you work through each event. You can expect to earn in excess of 100,000 Credits per event but this will vary based on which difficulty settings are used.
