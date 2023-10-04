Forza Motorsport: Builders Cup career mode explained

Forza Motorsport introduces a new career mode for fans to work through which offers an old-school, structured format comparable to the classic entries. Here’s everything you need to know about the Builders Cup in Forza Motorsport.

In its early days, the Forza Motorsport games took inspiration from the then-dominant Gran Turismo series. Sony’s signature racing game franchise had become renowned for its lengthy yet structured career modes and vast car list.

As time went on Forza Motorsport strayed further and further from this format looking to develop its own identity. Now a reboot has arrived though it’s the perfect time to return to its roots and there’s no better way to do that than with the Builders Cup.

What is the Builders Cup in Forza Motorsport?

The Builders Cup is Forza Motorsport’s single-player career mode. It consists of five Tours with their own unique restrictions and entry requirements. Each tour is made up of 4 main events and an additional Showcase Event where you can try out your new prize car.

This new format encourages players to work through the career in a linear order as later Tours aren’t unlocked until you complete previous ones. Finishing every event in a Tour unlocks a unique prize car which cannot be acquired elsewhere.

Microsoft Showcase events provide the perfect stage to test out your new prize car.

All Builders Cup Tours & events

These are all of the Builders Cup Tours and events available in Forza Motorsport:

Modern Tour

Practical Performance – Hot hatchbacks

– Hot hatchbacks Built For Sport – Affordable sports cars

– Affordable sports cars Super Sedan – High-performance German saloons

– High-performance German saloons Premium Performance – Sports cars

– Sports cars Modern Reward Showcase – Prize car event

Enthusiast Tour

Track Specials – 80s & 90s track built sports cars

– 80s & 90s track built sports cars MX-5 Challenge – Mazda MX-5s

– Mazda MX-5s German Rivals – Iconic German cars

– Iconic German cars JDM Legends – Desirable Japanese production cars

– Desirable Japanese production cars Enthusiast Reward Showcase – Prize car event

Power Tour

Iconic Muscle – Modern muscle cars

– Modern muscle cars Fox Body Challenge – Fox Body Mustangs

– Fox Body Mustangs Pony Car Showdown – Classic pony cars

– Classic pony cars C8 Challenge – Chevrolet Corvettes C8s

– Chevrolet Corvettes C8s Power Reward Showcase – Prize car event

Legacy Tour

Vintage Hatch – Classic hot hatchbacks

– Classic hot hatchbacks Retro Tuners – Classic tuner cars

– Classic tuner cars Classic Sport – Classic sports cars

– Classic sports cars Exotic Speed – Classic supercars

– Classic supercars Legacy Reward Showcase – Prize car event

Open Class Tour

C Class Series – Any C Class car

– Any C Class car B Class Series – Any B Class car

– Any B Class car A Class Series – Any A Class car

– Any A Class car S Class Series – Any S Class car

– Any S Class car Open Tour Reward Showcase – Prize car event

Forza Motorsport: Builders Cup rewards and prize cars

Here are all of the prize cars exclusive to the Builders Cup:

Modern Tour: ’17 Ford GT

’17 Ford GT Enthusiast Tour: ’10 Lexus LFA

’10 Lexus LFA Power Tour: ’15 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

’15 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Legacy Tour: ’95 Porsche 911 GT2

’95 Porsche 911 GT2 Open Class Tour: ’23 Audi R8 Coupe

In addition to these Builders Cup exclusive cars, you will also earn Credits and Car XP as you work through each event. You can expect to earn in excess of 100,000 Credits per event but this will vary based on which difficulty settings are used.

