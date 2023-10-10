Forza Motorsport has just driven onto Xbox Series S/X and PC but before you get behind the wheel of the latest racing sim, you may want to know if the game has microtransactions. Here’s everything we know about whether or not you’ll have to spend any extra cash while playing Forza Motorsport.

The long-awaited Forza Motorsport has finally arrived and there’s plenty of exciting content for racing fans to enjoy. From an expansive roster of cars to drive, tracks to explore, and a variety of modes to play including multiplayer and career mode.

Fans who are eager to start driving in the game may want to know if Forza Motorsport features microtransactions, especially as in-game currencies are included, and the best-performing cars cost a lot of Credits.

So, here’s everything you need to know about microtransactions in Forza Motorsport.

Turn 10 Studios Forza Motorsport is now available for Xbox Series S/X and PC.

Does Forza Motorsport have microtransactions?

No, Forza Motorsport does not feature any microtransactions.

This is good news as it means players can acquire large amounts of the currency simply by playing the game. Credits and Car Points in Forza Motorsport can be used to purchase and upgrade cars. Thanks to the lack of microtransactions, you’ll be able to add even the most expensive vehicles to your collection as long as you sink enough time into the game.

Car Points and Credits can be earned in most of the modes featured in Forza Motorsport, from the more competitive online races to the relaxed practices so don’t worry you’ll be gaining in-game currency no matter what you’re doing in the game!

That’s everything you need to know about microtransactions in Forza Motorsport! For more content on the game, check out our guides below:

