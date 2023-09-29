Is Forza Motorsport coming to Xbox One?

Forza Motorsport is set to be Xbox’s premier racing avenue. The Xbox One still continues to march on admirably in the shadows of the Series X|S. So, it begs the question, will Forza Motorsport be making a pit stop on the Xbox One?

As the generations pass by, one franchise continues to be one of the marquee names for Microsoft – Forza Motorsport. A staple of the green brand, it’s still the go-to for many when it comes to authentic, genuine racing games.

Article continues after ad

Even though the name feels like a reboot, the game looks anything but. In actuality, it appears to be a continuation of everything that Turn 10 Studios has manufactured to this point, and turned up a couple of gears. Tons of cars, and many new tracks, but will the title be too much for the Xbox One?

Article continues after ad

Turn 10 Studios

Will Forza Motorsport be coming to Xbox One?

It’s bad news if you’re an Xbox One owner as Forza Motorsport will not be coming to the last-gen platform.

Article continues after ad

Even though Microsoft is doing a great job of ensuring that top titles are available on the Xbox One, technical limitations are always going to be an unwelcome stumbling block. Titles such as Forza Motorsport will be pushing the Xbox Series X to its limits.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Meaning, that the devs would have to release a heavily stripped-back version of the game. There would be serious graphical infidelity amongst other things. As the generation progresses, it’s likely that fewer and fewer titles will also see an Xbox One launch.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

We hope that clears up any questions you have about Forza Motorsport on Xbox One. Make sure you are keeping up-to-date with all the latest happenings surrounding the game with our latest and greatest guides:

Forza Motorsport confirmed cars list for Xbox Series X | Is Forza Motorsport coming to Xbox Game Pass? | Early access: Release dates & how to play early | All Forza Motorsport steering wheels: Logitech, Thrustmaster, more | PC requirements – Minimum & recommended specs | All free rewards in Forza Motorsport | Will Forza Motorsport release on Steam?