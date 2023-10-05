Forza Motorsport VIP membership: Benefits, price & more

Forza is back once again offering its premium membership that grants various bonuses to its most devout fans. Here’s everything you need to know about VIP Membership in Forza Motorsport including its price and what benefits it provides.

For several years now Forza fans have had the option to buy into VIP Membership. This premium membership tier offers additional benefits that are great for dedicated drivers who expect to clock up some impressive hours.

With the arrival of a new Forza game in Forza Motorsport, VIP Membership is back offering a new variety of unique benefits that can’t be acquired elsewhere.

Here’s everything you need to know about how VIP Membership works in Forza Motorsport and what it’ll cost you to become a VIP.

Xbox Game Studios The ’18 Porsche 911 GT2 RS FE is one of the cars exclusive to VIP Members.

How to get Forza Motorsport VIP membership & price

Forza Motorsport VIP membership is only available as part of the game’s Premium Edition. The Premium Edition of Forza Motorsport can be purchased for $99.99 USD, £89.99, or €99.99.

Alternatively, the Premium Add-Ons Bundle can be bought separately if you already own the Standard Edition of Forza Motorsport for $39.99, £29.99, or €39.99.

What are the benefits of Forza Motorsport VIP membership?

These are all of the benefits of having Forza Motorsport VIP membership:

Permanent x2 multiplier to all Credits earned

Five specially modified custom Forza Edition cars ’18 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE FE, ’19 Hyundai Veloster N FE, ’16 Mercedes-AMG C 63 S Coupe FE, ’18 Porsche 911 GT2 RS FE, ’19 Subaru STI S209 FE

Exclusive VIP Driver Gear with 5 colorways

VIP Player Card

VIP Crown Flair

Additional perks including VIP-exclusive events

That’s everything there is to know about VIP Membership in Forza Motorsport. For more Forza tips check out some of our other guides:

