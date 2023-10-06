Forza Motorsport Car Pass: How to avail, benefits, & more

Forza Motorsport has a system known as a Car Pass which offers you with some really lucrative benefits. Here is how you can avail the Car Pass and everything that it provides.

Forza Motorsport is the brand new game in this fan-favorite franchise which takes the series in a new direction. It takes you to the world of professional racing which is quintessentially different from the casual driving experience that many players are used to.

However, like every Forza game in the past, the thing that has remained constant is a wide variety of cars. A racing game is nothing without its vehicles and Forza Motorsport ensures that you can live that fantasy of driving some of the best machines in the world.

Fortunately, one way you can make this easier is with the Car Pass. Here is everything you need to know about the Car Pass in Forza Motorsport.

Contents

Turn 10 The Car Pass grants you additional vehicles.

How to avail Car Pass in Forza Motorsport

To avail Car Pass in Forza Motorsport, you need to purchase it separately in case you bought the standard version of the game.

However, if you’re planning to purchase the Deluxe or Premium editions, you don’t need to worry as the Car Pass is included with these editions.

Benefits of Car Pass in Forza Motorsport

The Car Pass in Forza Motorsport lets you claim one car per week for 30 weeks in total. These cars will be new to Forza and you can build them as well as race with them.

The cars that you claim from the Pass do not have any additional in-game Credit cost.

Forza Motorsport Car Pass rewards (October 2023)

Here’s the list of cars you can claim from the Car Pass in October 2023:

Date Cars October 5 2018 Volkswagen #22 Experion Racing Golf GTI October 12 2019 Dodge #9 American V8 Road Racing TA Challenger October 19 1999 Nissan #23 NISMO Clarion R391 October 26 2020 BMW M2 Competition Coupe

This concludes our guide for the Car Pass in the new Forza game. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

