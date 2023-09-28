Is Forza Motorsport cross-play? Cross-platform explained for Xbox & PC

Forza Motorsport is an upcoming racing game title that is set to be released on October 10, 2023. Here is a guide on whether it will feature cross-play and cross-platform progression.

Forza Motorsport is definitely one of the most anticipated titles among racing fans out there. This brand-new look into the Forza series where the game takes the competitive racing route is something that a lot of players will be willing to try out.

As such, being an Xbox Game Studios title, it is natural that players are asking whether it will feature cross-platform and cross-play. This is because, most Xbox games have this feature, and a racing game is something that needs it the most.

Here is what we know about cross-play and cross-platform for Forza Motorsport.

Will Forza Motorsport feature cross-play and cross-platform?

Yes, Forza Motorsport will feature both cross-play and cross-platform. This has been confirmed by Xbox Game Studios themselves, who are the publishers of this brand-new title. Forza Motorsport will be available on Steam, Xbox app on PC as well as Xbox Series X and Series S.

As it happens, cross-play and cross-platform will be available irrespective of the medium or platform. This means the game will offer a lot of inclusivity which will definitely create a thriving environment for the game right at launch.

Forza Motorsport is a new look into the franchise where it goes on to take the competitive route instead of the casual racing from the previous titles. Therefore, players have a brand new experience waiting once the game becomes available on October 10, 2023.

This concludes our guide for cross-play and cross-platform for Forza Motorsport. If you found it informative, do not forget to check out some of our other guides at Dexerto.

