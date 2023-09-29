All Forza Motorsport tracks: Full confirmed list

An extensive track list comes with Forza Motorsport to give players plenty of opportunities to stretch their tires. So here’s a quick summary of every confirmed track in Forza Motorsport.

Understandably, everyone wants to know about the cars. For many purists though, the thought of the tracks is a more gratifying proposition. After all, the world boasts some glorious venues to host races on, so what better way to present the planet’s finest motors?

Turn 10 Studios is regimented in its process and insists on photorealism across the board. With new AI, refined systems, and larger-than-life graphics, it’s time to see which courses the devs have been cooking up for Forza Motorsport.

Every confirmed Forza Motorsport track

There are 20 tracks locked in for Forza Motorsport buyers and a few of them are first-time-ever debutants in the illustrious racing franchise. Some undisputed racing icons are included such as Japan’s Suzuka Circuit, along with Germany’s gruelling Nürburgring.

Here’s every track confirmed for Forza Motorsport at launch:

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps

Eaglerock Speedway

Grand Oak Raceway

Hakone Circuit

Homestead-Miami Speedway

Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Kyalami Grand Prix Circuit

Le Mans – Circuit International de la Sarthe

Lime Rock Park

Maple Valley

Mid-Ohio Sports Car Course

Mugello Circuit

Nürburgring GP

Road America

Silverstone Circuit

Suzuka Circuit

Virginia International Raceway

Watkins Glen International Speedway

WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca

We imagine more tracks will be speeding their way into Forza Motorsport in the future. Once they do, we’ll be sure to update this guide for you. Until then, make sure to check out our other guides for the hot racer:

