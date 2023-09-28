All free rewards in Forza Motorsport: How to get & loyalty rewards explained

Cars can be pretty expensive, especially in Forza Motorsport. So, here’s how to get some free items thanks to the game’s loyalty rewards.

Sure, winning a race is the main aim of Forza Motorsport, but looking good while doing it is a different element entirely. After all, who doesn’t want to pack their garage out with beautiful Porsches, Lambos, or vintage race cars?

That being said, getting hold of such a large variety of cards in the game can be pretty tricky, and extremely expensive. This is where the game’s free rewards come in. So, what free cars and accessories can you get in Forza Motorsport and what are these loyalty rewards many speak of? Here’s everything you need to know.

Contents

How to get free rewards in Forza Motorsport

Naturally, since the game’s not out yet, it’s not entirely clear how you can access or get hold of these free rewards. However, we can assume they’ll automatically arrive in your garage upon entering the game, so long as you’re eligible.

Cars can be expensive, so getting hold of some free rewards can be ideal in a game like Forza Motorsport. When we know exactly how you can access these rewards, we’ll be updating this article so be sure to check back soon.

How to get Forza Motorsport loyalty rewards

Loyalty rewards are essentially gifts given to players who have played previous Forza games, be that Motorsport or Horizon.

You don’t need to do anything to get these rewards, except from play previous games. Once you log into Forza Motorsport, the game will detect if you’ve experienced any other titles in the franchise and will reward you if you have.

What free rewards are there in Forza Motorsport?

Currently, since the game hasn’t been released yet, there are only two free rewards for players to grab:

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS Forza Edition

Faithful Fan Driver Suit

As the game develops and players start flocking onto the racetrack, we will likely see more free rewards coming to Forza Motorsport, so be sure to check back soon to see if you can grab a brand-new car or accessory.

In the meantime, take a look at some of our handy Forza Motorsport guides and racing content:

