Forza Motorsport multiplayer explained: Qualifier Series, ratings, events

Forza Motorsport is back with a revamped multiplayer game mode which changes up the formula and brings competitive racing back with the new Qualifier Series, player ratings, and diverse event types.

Ever since its debut, multiplayer has been an essential part of every Forza game. After all, it’s where the best racing and most fierce wheel-to-wheel action can be found.

With the AI in Forza Motorsport not being its strongest feature the multiplayer needed to be good, and thankfully it most certainly is. Several reworks to its overall structure make this arguably the best Forza online experience to date.

Here’s everything you need to know about Forza Motorsport’s revamped multiplayer mode and how it all works.

How does the Qualifier Series work in Forza Motorsport?

The Qualifier Series consists of three placement races where players have to partake in online events to determine their multiplayer ratings.

These events are made up of practice, qualifying, & race day and introduce drivers to the new weekend structure format in Forza Motorsport’s revamped multiplayer.

Different events rotate every half an hour or so and it’s possible to complete the same event multiple times and still receive your placement ratings.

Microsoft Joining an event close to the entry end time can limit how long you have to practice and qualify.

What is Skill Rating & Safety Rating in Forza Motorsport?

After finishing the Qualifier Series you are given a personal Skill Rating & Safety Rating. Your Skill Rating is based on your overall pace and finishes in the qualifiers while your Safety Rating reflects how clean a driver you are.

These ratings aren’t just for show as they are used to determine which lobbies you get placed in. Drivers will match others with similar ratings to create a more competitive environment. Forza Motorsport first matches drivers with a similar Skill Rating and then uses Safety Rating second if more players are needed.

You can improve ratings by racing well in multiplayer events after receiving your initial ratings. However, racing poorly and dangerously will lower your ratings, lowering the quality of the lobbies you are then placed in.

Microsoft Ratings in Forza Motorsport’s multiplayer are based on your overall pace and how safely you drive around others.

Forza Motorsport: Featured Multiplayer event types

Featured Multiplayer is split up into two different event types, Spec Events and Open Events. These rotate weekly with new series that have their own entry restrictions taking their place.

Spec Events require the use of a specific set of cars that are all balanced to make them equal. Custom upgrades and tuning cannot be used in these events leaving you solely dependent on driver skill and strategy.

Open Events allow the use of any car that falls into the correct class. All custom upgrades and tuning are allowed as long as it doesn’t push a car beyond the featured class. This is closer to the classic Forza multiplayer experience found in past titles.

Article continues after ad

