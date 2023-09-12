All Forza Motorsport steering wheels: Logitech, Thrustmaster, more
Forza Motorsport is coming soon, and we have the list of all steering wheels that are compatible with the game on both Xbox and PC.
Just over five years since the release of Forza Motorsport 7, Turn 10 is set to release the new game on October 10, 2023, and fans are excited.
As a sim racing game, Forza Motorsport will be the game where everyone breaks out their full racing wheel setup for hours upon hours of fun.
Here is the list of all of the steering wheels that are compatible with Forza Motorsport.
Forza Motorsport: All compatible steering wheels
Thanks to the Forza Support website, we know all the wheels that are compatible with the game.
Xbox compatible steering wheels
- Fanatec Clubsport V1
- Fanatec Clubsport V2
- Fanatec Clubsport V2.5
- Fanatec CSL
- Fanatec DD1
- Fanatec DD2
- Fanatec CSL DD
- HORI Overdrive
- Logitech G920
- Logitech G923
- Logitech Pro DD
- Thrustmaster TX 458
- Thrustmaster TX Leather
- Thrustmaster TMX
- Thrustmaster TMX Pro
- Thrustmaster TS-XW
- Thrustmaster T128
- Thrustmaster T248
PC Compatible steering wheels
- Fanatec ClubSport V1
- Fanatec ClubSport V2
- Fanatec ClubSport V2.5
- Fanatec CSL
- Fanatec CSR
- Fanatec CSR Elite
- Fanatec DD1
- Fanatec DD2
- Fanatec CSL DD
- Fanatec GT DD
- Logitech Driving Force GT
- Logitech Driving Force Pro
- Logitech G25
- Logitech G27
- Logitech G29
- Logitech G920
- Logitech G923
- Logitech MOMO
- Logitech Pro DD
- Moza R9 (CS Wheel)
- Moza R9 (GS Wheel)
- Thrustmaster RGT
- Thrustmaster T100
- Thrustmaster T500 RS
- Thrustmaster TX 458
- Thrustmaster TX Leather
- Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari
- Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari GTE
- Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari Int
- Thrustmaster T300 RS
- Thrustmaster T300 RS GT
- Thrustmaster 458 Spider
- Thrustmaster T150
- Thrustmaster T150 Pro
- Thrustmaster TMX
- Thrustmaster TMX Pro
- Thrustmaster TS-PC Racer
- Thrustmaster TS-XW
- Thrustmaster T128
- Thrustmaster T248
- Thrustmaster T818
There you have it, all of the wheels that are compatible with Forza Motorsport on Xbox and PC. Those looking to buy a wheel for the first time should keep it locked to Dexerto as we review and recommend some of the most popular options — including the Logitech G920.