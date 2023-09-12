All Forza Motorsport steering wheels: Logitech, Thrustmaster, more

Forza Motorsport is coming soon, and we have the list of all steering wheels that are compatible with the game on both Xbox and PC.

Just over five years since the release of Forza Motorsport 7, Turn 10 is set to release the new game on October 10, 2023, and fans are excited.

As a sim racing game, Forza Motorsport will be the game where everyone breaks out their full racing wheel setup for hours upon hours of fun.

Here is the list of all of the steering wheels that are compatible with Forza Motorsport.

Forza Motorsport: All compatible steering wheels

Thanks to the Forza Support website, we know all the wheels that are compatible with the game.

Xbox compatible steering wheels

Fanatec Clubsport V1

Fanatec Clubsport V2

Fanatec Clubsport V2.5

Fanatec CSL

Fanatec DD1

Fanatec DD2

Fanatec CSL DD

HORI Overdrive

Logitech G920

Logitech G923

Logitech Pro DD

Thrustmaster TX 458

Thrustmaster TX Leather

Thrustmaster TMX

Thrustmaster TMX Pro

Thrustmaster TS-XW

Thrustmaster T128

Thrustmaster T248

PC Compatible steering wheels

Fanatec ClubSport V1

Fanatec ClubSport V2

Fanatec ClubSport V2.5

Fanatec CSL

Fanatec CSR

Fanatec CSR Elite

Fanatec DD1

Fanatec DD2

Fanatec CSL DD

Fanatec GT DD

Logitech Driving Force GT

Logitech Driving Force Pro

Logitech G25

Logitech G27

Logitech G29

Logitech G920

Logitech G923

Logitech MOMO

Logitech Pro DD

Moza R9 (CS Wheel)

Moza R9 (GS Wheel)

Thrustmaster RGT

Thrustmaster T100

Thrustmaster T500 RS

Thrustmaster TX 458

Thrustmaster TX Leather

Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari

Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari GTE

Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari Int

Thrustmaster T300 RS

Thrustmaster T300 RS GT

Thrustmaster 458 Spider

Thrustmaster T150

Thrustmaster T150 Pro

Thrustmaster TMX

Thrustmaster TMX Pro

Thrustmaster TS-PC Racer

Thrustmaster TS-XW

Thrustmaster T128

Thrustmaster T248

Thrustmaster T818

There you have it, all of the wheels that are compatible with Forza Motorsport on Xbox and PC. Those looking to buy a wheel for the first time should keep it locked to Dexerto as we review and recommend some of the most popular options — including the Logitech G920.