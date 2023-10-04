Does Forza Motorsport have qualifying?

Forza players have not been able to qualify in any of the franchise’s 13 entries making it one of the biggest missing features. Given this, many fans are wondering if the new Forza Motorsport reboot has qualifying at last or if the wait will continue.

The new Forza Motorsport game marks the first entry in the main series since 2017. With such a long break between titles, fans have high expectations and are hoping Forza Motorsport addresses some of the franchise’s most notable omissions.

Amongst those missing features is qualifying which has not been a core feature of any Forza game since the franchise debuted in 2005. Meanwhile, most of its competitors like F1, Gran Turismo, and Asseto Corsa offer the ability to qualify.

With expectations as high as ever many are hoping this is the entry that changes this and finally adds one of the most important aspects of racing.

Can you qualify in Forza Motorsport?

Forza Motorsport has qualifying but only in its Featured Multiplayer series where players are required to qualify to decide their starting position ahead of the race.

The duration of Qualifying is dependent on when you join an active event. If you join early it can last over 20 minutes giving you plenty of time to practice beforehand. However, joining late could see you have just a few minutes to qualify instead.

Microsoft Players have to qualify before racing to determine their starting grid position in Featured Multiplayer.

There is no qualifying in The Builders Cup, Forza’s single-player career mode. Instead, your starting position is manually selected with you earning more credits the further back you start.

Equally, it is not currently possible to allow qualifying in Private Multiplayer as the revamped race weekend format is not present. It is only possible to determine grid order by PI, best lap in previous race, and random.

That’s everything you need to know about qualifying in Forza Motorsport. For more information on Microsoft’s new racing game check out some of our other content.

