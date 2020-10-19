 Forza Motorsport confirmed cars list for Xbox Series X - Dexerto
Forza Motorsport confirmed cars list for Xbox Series X

Published: 19/Oct/2020 13:04

by Kieran Bicknell
Forza Motorsport complete car guide
YouTube: Xbox

Forza Forza Motorsport

With the upcoming Forza Motorsport still without a confirmed release date, we’ve put together a list of confirmed cars for easy reference. Forza is known for its expansive car collections, so expect many more to be added over the coming months.

The next installment of the well-loved Forza Motorsport franchise has already caused somewhat of a stir by dropping the numeral from its name. In a bid to go back to the ‘roots’ of the game, it will simply be called Forza Motorsport, rather than the expected Forza Motorsport 8.

With a stunning cinematic release trailer, it also looks like the game will have a far more team-based racing structure than previous Forza games. The trailer put a lot of emphasis on garage scenes and characters, hinting at an in-depth career path within Forza Motorsport.

Naturally, there will be plenty of cars on offer for players too. While no confirmed car list has been revealed by Turn 10 studios, we can discern a number of cars from the in-game trailer.

Forza Motorsport confirmed cars

Apollo IE

Apollo IE Forza Motorsport
YouTube: Xbox
The Apollo IE could be the hero car for Forza Motorsport

The Apollo IE is without a doubt the ‘hero’ of the official release trailer. With a brace of them being shown going through the ‘corkscrew’ at Laguna Seca, as well as featuring heavily in the garage scenes, the IE may well be the cover car for the new Forza Motorsport.

Powered by a 6.3l V12 engine, the Apollo IE appears in mock-GT3 livery in the Forza Motorsport trailer, and could also form the basis of the potential in-game career mode. With a curb weight of just 1,250kg an over 1,300kg of downforce possible from the GT1-styled bodywork, the IE looks set to dominate in Forza Motorsport.

BAC Mono

BAC Mono Forza Motorsport
YouTube: Xbox
The BAC Mono only appears for a split second in the trailer, but its enough to confirm its inclusion in the game.

The BAC mono only features briefly in the Forza Motorsport trailer, but shows itself to be confirmed as part of the game.

A lightweight track-only special, the BAC Mono boasts 340hp from its turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. While that may not seem like much, in a car that weighs only 566 kg, it equates to 525 bhp per ton – impressive stuff.

Mazda IMSA prototype

Mazda IMSA Prototype Forza Motorsport
YouTube: Xbox
Viewers get a brief glimpse of a Mazda IMSA prototype car in the trailer.

Seen only briefly during the cinematic trailer, viewers get a glimpse of not one, but two Mazda IMSA prototype cars. While it is impossible to verify them exactly, it offers a preview of a possible race category within Forza Motorsport.

Well-known for its diverse car classes, perhaps we will see a full IMSA grid possible within the upcoming Forza Motorsport?

Forza Motorsport release trailer

Since it is so early on, we only have a few confirmed cars for the new Forza Motorsport game. Be sure to check back regularly, however, as we will update this list as soon as new information becomes available.

DJ Khaled’s luxurious $4 million car collection will blow your mind

Published: 16/Oct/2020 17:31

by Kieran Bicknell
DJ Khaled Car Collection
YouTube: RichFiles

Dj, rapper and producer DJ Khaled lives life by his “we the best” motto, and his luxurious car collection certainly confirms that. Featuring the best-of-the-best, Khaled knows how to travel in style.

With his signature “we the best” starting his songs, DJ Khaled knows how to live life to the full. His garage is living proof of that, featuring only top-shelf luxuries on four wheels.

Khaled’s net worth is estimated to be around the $70 million mark, and a good $4 million of that is invested in his cars. Featuring typical Rolls-Royces and Range Rovers, there are also a few rare oddities within his collection.

DJ Khaled with Rolls Royce
YouTube: RichFiles
DJ Khaled is famous for his love of Rolls-Royces.

DJ Khaled’s Rolls Royces

While many celebrities would be happy with one ultra-luxurious Rolls Royce, Khaled is clearly a connoisseur of the brand. With no less than five in his collection, he can have one for each day of the working week, and still leave other cars for weekend duties.

His Rolls-Royce collection reads like a back-catalog of their entire brand. Wraiths, Ghosts, Phantoms – they’re all included.

Highlights of his ‘Roller’ collection have to be the Phantom 8 and Phantom Drophead Coupe. Two of the most expensive Rolls Royces ever made, the 8 is worth a cool $450,000 while the Drophead Coupe is worth a whopping $533,000!

In an interview with Forbes, Khaled explained his love for the brand: “What I love about Rolls-Royce is, you look at me, it’s like you’re looking at a Rolls-Royce. It’s just powerful; Smooth; It’s iconic.”

DJ Khaled Maybach Landaulet
YouTube: RichFiles
His Maybach Landaulet is incredibly rare.

DJ Khaled’s Maybachs

The other brand that Khaled has a major love affair with is Maybach. Going head-to-head with Rolls Royce for the luxury market, Maybachs are often loved by those in the music game, and are referred to regularly in pop culture.

Featuring opulent interiors, stunning styling, and lavish details, Maybachs are one of the classiest ways to travel on four wheels.

Khaled owns two of these high-rolling vehicles. The first is a 2012 Maybach 57s, a luxurious sedan loved by the celebrity elite across the globe.

His other Maybach is significantly more interesting, being a Landaulet. Costing well in excess of $1.3 million, this convertible Maybach is the epitome of open-top luxury, topping even his RR Drophead Coupe.

DJ Khaled’s other cars

Khaled clearly isn’t a fan of high-performance, no-frills supercars or hypercars, as he doesn’t have any in his collection. Other than his Rolls-Royces and Maybachs, there are a couple of other SUVs in his garage.

Typical for most LA celebrities is a Range Rover, and Khaled’s Range Rover Sport is surprisingly modest given his usual taste. As is his Caddilac Escalade, which is perfect for blending into the traffic for incognito transportation.

As with the rest of Khaled’s life, the only way is up – we look forward to seeing what his next car additions will be.