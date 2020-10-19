Forza Motorsport confirmed cars list for Xbox Series X - Dexerto

With the upcoming Forza Motorsport still without a confirmed release date, we’ve put together a list of confirmed cars for easy reference. Forza is known for its expansive car collections, so expect many more to be added over the coming months.



The next installment of the well-loved Forza Motorsport franchise has already caused somewhat of a stir by dropping the numeral from its name. In a bid to go back to the ‘roots’ of the game, it will simply be called Forza Motorsport, rather than the expected Forza Motorsport 8.

With a stunning cinematic release trailer, it also looks like the game will have a far more team-based racing structure than previous Forza games. The trailer put a lot of emphasis on garage scenes and characters, hinting at an in-depth career path within Forza Motorsport.

Naturally, there will be plenty of cars on offer for players too. While no confirmed car list has been revealed by Turn 10 studios, we can discern a number of cars from the in-game trailer.

Forza Motorsport confirmed cars

Apollo IE

The Apollo IE is without a doubt the ‘hero’ of the official release trailer. With a brace of them being shown going through the ‘corkscrew’ at Laguna Seca, as well as featuring heavily in the garage scenes, the IE may well be the cover car for the new Forza Motorsport.

Powered by a 6.3l V12 engine, the Apollo IE appears in mock-GT3 livery in the Forza Motorsport trailer, and could also form the basis of the potential in-game career mode. With a curb weight of just 1,250kg an over 1,300kg of downforce possible from the GT1-styled bodywork, the IE looks set to dominate in Forza Motorsport.

BAC Mono

The BAC mono only features briefly in the Forza Motorsport trailer, but shows itself to be confirmed as part of the game.

A lightweight track-only special, the BAC Mono boasts 340hp from its turbocharged 4-cylinder engine. While that may not seem like much, in a car that weighs only 566 kg, it equates to 525 bhp per ton – impressive stuff.

Mazda IMSA prototype

Seen only briefly during the cinematic trailer, viewers get a glimpse of not one, but two Mazda IMSA prototype cars. While it is impossible to verify them exactly, it offers a preview of a possible race category within Forza Motorsport.

Well-known for its diverse car classes, perhaps we will see a full IMSA grid possible within the upcoming Forza Motorsport?

Forza Motorsport release trailer

Since it is so early on, we only have a few confirmed cars for the new Forza Motorsport game. Be sure to check back regularly, however, as we will update this list as soon as new information becomes available.