F1 24 complete track list: All Grand Prix races and circuit updates

The track list for F1 24 has been revealed, confirming which Grand Prix races will feature in the new Formula 1 game. Here’s the full track list and a breakdown of which circuits have been updated to look better than ever.

A Formula 1 game would be nothing without a strong track list. It’s the motorsport’s iconic circuits that dictate so much of the racing experience. From the narrow streets of Monaco to the long straights of Monza, every Grand Prix has something unique to offer.

F1 24 is no exception, featuring an impressive track list for racers to try out. Mastering these tracks is essential for becoming the best driver possible. To do so, you’ll need to know which circuits are in this year’s game, and which have been cut.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a breakdown of the full F1 24 track list, including which circuits have been given some much-needed updates and overhauls this time around.

Article continues after ad

Contents

EA

F1 24 Track List

This year’s initial track list is made up of 25 Grand Prix races from all over the world. While there are no new circuits this year, F1 24 does see the return of China to the official calendar, marking its first appearance since 2019.

Here is the full F1 24 track list in calendar order:

Bahrain International Circuit (Bahrain) Jeddah Corniche Circuit (Saudi Arabia) Albert Park Grand Prix Circuit (Australia) Suzuka Circuit (Japan) Shanghai International Circuit (China) Miami International Autodrome (United States) Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari (Italy) Circuit de Monaco (Monaco) Circuit Gilles-Villeneuve (Canada) Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya (Spain) Red Bull Ring (Austria) Silverstone Circuit (United Kingdom) Hungaroring (Hungary) Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium) Circuit Zandvoort (Netherlands) Autodromo Nazionale Monza (Italy) Baku City Circuit (Azerbaijan) Marina Bay Street Circuit (Singapore) Circuit of The Americas (United States) Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (Mexico) Autodromo Jose Carlos Pace (Brazil) Las Vegas Strip Circuit (United States) Lusail International Circuit (Qatar) Yas Marina Circuit (United Arab Emirates) Autódromo Internacional do Algarve (Portugal)

The new F1 game features four circuits that have been updated and revamped to more closely represent their real-world counterparts. These were revealed in a developer vlog posted on the official EA Sports F1 YouTube channel.

Article continues after ad

These are the four tracks that have been updated in F1 24:

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps (Belgium)

Jeddah Corniche Circuit (Saudi Arabia)

Lusail International Circuit (Qatar)

Silverstone Circuit (United Kingdom)

The most notable of these are Silverstone and Spa, with both fan-favorite tracks getting completely overhauled. They now feature reprofiled terrain, environments, and elevation, all introduced to make them more authentic.

F1 24 DLC Tracks

While no DLC tracks have been confirmed for F1 24, Circuit Paul Ricard (France) will likely be added in a future season.

Article continues after ad

Newer Formula 1 games are known for adding extra tracks as seasonal content, and Codemasters have been known to reintroduce old tracks that have appeared on past Formula 1 games. Since the French Grand Prix appeared in F1 23, it is a prime candidate to be added.

Article continues after ad

F1 24 system requirements: Recommended & minimum PC specs | All F1 24 editions & pre-order bonuses | Is Braking Point returning in F1 24?