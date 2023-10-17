Forza Motorsport update 1.0 patch notes: progression improvements, bug fixes, more

Forza Motorsport is now available for Xbox Series S/X and PC.

Forza Motorsport received its first post-launch update, featuring progression changes to make unlocking parts easier, stability improvements, and more.

The latest entry in the iconic racing sim series, Forza Motorsport, made a strong first impression. In our review, we crowned the latest title as the best entry since the beginning of the Xbox One era. Community members specifically pointed out the game’s impressive multiplayer offering, which features RPG leveling mechanics.

Some fans even claimed that Motorsport’s “phenomenal” multiplayer is the franchise’s best yet. Players initially held their reservations but praised the game’s dedication to respectful driving and clean racing instead of the usual crash-littered matches.

Fans of the Forza’s RPG system have more to be excited about, as the latest update makes it even easier to unlock car parts. Let’s jump right into what players can expect.

Here are the official Forza Motorsport update 1.0 patch notes.

Stability [All Platforms]

General stability improvements with fixes for various crash scenarios.

Fixed a crash that could occur in the Builders Cup Career Mode after upgrading a car and entering Open Practice in the Fox Body Challenge race on Watkins Glen.

Fixed a crash that could occur on Grand Oak Club Circuit during a cinematic when entering Open Practice for the third race of the Builders Cup Intro Series.

Fixed a crash that could occur when entering a Free Play race from the My Cars menu if there were too many cars with custom thumbnail images.

Fixed a crash that could occur upon loading into a Free Play race.

Progression [All Platforms]

Adjusted car part unlock levels to increase player upgrade options at lower car levels. Most car parts should now be unlocked within a single Builders Cup series.

Improvements to ensure Car Affinity manufacturer reward discounts are unlocked when intended – once a player reaches Car Level 50 in a car from the respective brand.

Progression [Xbox Series X|S Only]

Fixed an issue that would cause players to lose gameplay progress if they continued to play Forza Motorsport after a new game update has been released.

Graphics [Xbox Series X|S Only]

Fixed an issue when entering and exiting the video menu in-game resulted in black levels being substantially raised, creating a “washed out” look.

Multiplayer [All Platforms]

Fixed an exploit in Featured Multiplayer where in specific scenarios, a player could post impossible lap times onto the Qualifying leaderboard by entering Qualifying directly from a Practice session.

Resolved an issue where at times incorrect Safety Rating and Driver Skill Ratings were used for matchmaking.

Fixed an issue where control of the car wouldn’t be handed back to the player upon exiting the pits in Featured Multiplayer and beginning a solo race in Free Play.

Fixed an issue that prevented players from downloading and saving another player’s livery while in a Private Multiplayer pre-race.

Livery Editor [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue on the 2016 Ford #66 Ford Racing GT Le Mans while moving a decal around the “Top” or “Hood” of the vehicle while in the Livery Editor which caused decals to appear reflected and offset on the other side of the car.

Fixed an issue on the 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS where stripe decals would not correctly line-up between the hood, roof and wing.

Fixed a crash encountered in Apply Decals when importing a Layer Group from a previous Forza game and then attempting to apply a Vinyl Shape.

Tracks [All Platforms]

Updated trackside flag textures on Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Fixed an issue on Le Mans track layouts where a specific curb would stop LMP cars as if they were colliding with an invisible wall.

Physics [All Platforms]

Improved wet tire wear rates in conditions where track wetness levels are moderate. Wet tires will still wear quickly in dry or semi-dry conditions.

Tuning Setup [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue that prevented players from downloading another player’s custom Tuning Setup while browsing a Leaderboard.

Accessibility [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue where custom key binds for a controller or keyboard would not be saved between game sessions.

Accessibility [Steam Only]

Fixed an issue where the speech-to-text window did not appear when speech-to-text or text-to-speech would be enabled.

Fixed an issue where the speech-to-text or text-to-speech window would persist on-screen for an indefinite duration until the game was relaunched.

Replay [All Platforms]

Improved the visuals of the replay camera shown for the last segment of VIR Grand West.

Cars [All Platforms]

Fixed an issue with the 1956 Jaguar D-Type where cockpit view would appear too low and clip through the driver’s collar.

Fixed an issue with the Alfa Romeo Giuletta Quadrifoglio Verde where the front of the car disappeared after selecting a front bumper visual upgrade.

Fixed an issue where the 2014 Volkswagen Golf R side skirts could not be seen after installing a bodykit.

Fixed an issue with the 1977 Holden Torana where both Street and Sport Roll Cages would be visibly present on the car after installing a Race Roll Cage.

Removed visible graining on the 2021 Lexus LC 500 Race Roll Cage texture.

Fixed an issue with the 2004 Porsche 911 GT3, 1997 Nissan Skyline GT-R V-Spec, 2018 Renault Megane R.S. and 2012 MINI John Cooper Works GP where higher-level Roll Cage would be visible on lower-level upgrades.

Fixed an issue with the 2021 BMW M3 where the RPM displayed on the digital dash would be desynced with the RPM shown on the Forza UI HUD.

Fixed ambient occlusion errors on both the exterior and interior views in the 2016 Cadillac ATS-V and fixed a separate issue of damage geometry clipping when viewing the car from a distance.

Fixed an issue with the 2014 Lamborghini Huracan where no light is cast from the car gauge and dashboard cluster, as well as the headlights, taillights and brake lights. We’ve also fixed ambient occlusion errors on this vehicle.

Updated the mirror texture of the 2018 SUBARU #1 Adrian Flux SUBARU Racing Levorg GT from a repeating pattern to its intended semi-gloss metallic silver texture.

Fixed an issue with the 2020 Chevrolet C8 Corvette Stingray where using the Remove Wing Upgrade left the Stock Wing visible on the car.

Fixed an odd behavior scenario that would occur for players who own the Forza Motorsport Premium Edition or Premium Add-Ons Bundle on both Xbox and Steam and use the same Gamertag on both versions where duplicated DLC cars would result in an error message prompting the player to repurchase the associated DLC.

Fixed an exploit where DLC car duplicates purchased from the Showroom could be used on another account or platform where the DLC has not been purchased.