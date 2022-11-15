Where to find Rocket League Octane cars in Fortnite

Daniel is a senior writer based in the United Kingdom who covers all things gaming, with a focus on Pokemon and Fortnite. You can contact Daniel at [email protected]

Rocket League’s Octane vehicle has finally made its way into Battle Royale mode in Fortnite, meaning you can zoom around the Island while taking out opponents. Here’s where to find one.

Fortnite is known for its endless list of high-profile crossovers and collaborations, so it’s not too surprising to see one of the iconic vehicles from Rocket League make its way into the game.

The default Octane car first appeared in Creative mode back in Fortnite v22.10, but following the v22.40 update, it’s now available to find and drive in the game’s main Battle Royale mode.

If you’re struggling to find an Octane car, we’ve got all their locations marked on a map below.

Epic Games

Where to find an Octane car in Fortnite

Here are some of the locations you can find an Octane car in Fortnite:

At the center of Shiny Sound under a floating platform.

under a floating platform. At the northern side of Chromejam Junction .

. On a racetrack south of Chrome Crossroads .

. Towards the middle of Tainted Towers .

. At the northwestern corner of Greasy Grove .

. The northern side of Rocky Reels .

. At the start of the race course at Chonker’s Speedway .

. On the northwestern side of Cloudy Condos.

As you can see, there are quite a few Octane cars spread around the Island, and the good news is that they seem to spawn in the same locations each match, which makes them a lot easier to find.

You can also see these locations marked on the map (courtesy of fortnite.gg) below:

Epic Games / Fortnite.gg

How to drive an Octane car in Fortnite

You can drive an Octane in the same way you’d drive any other car in Fortnite, although there are some key differences that make it stand out.

The Octane has rocket boosters built in so you can get a speed boost across the Island, which is perfect for escaping the Storm, and it also allows you to double jump, dodge, and do tricks in mid-air.

Finally, the Octane car has the ability to drive up walls. If you’ve ever used the Chonkers Off-Road Tires modification on a vehicle in Fortnite then you’ll already know how this works.

