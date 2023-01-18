Where to find a Falcon Scout in Fortnite & how to use them

The Falcon Scout is a brand new item in Fortnite that lets you fly around the area while marking enemies and picking up loot for your squad. Here’s where to find one and how to control it.

Fortnite Chapter 4 has already introduced loads of new weapons to the popular battle royale game like the Ex-Caliber Rifle and the Guardian Shield, and now another handy item joins them: The Falcon Scout!

Introduced as part of the v23.20 update on January 18, the Falcon Scout is a drone-like bird that you can control. It can fly around your location to scout the area, caw to mark enemies, and even pick up loot.

Article continues after ad

Below, you’ll find out how to get a Falcon Scout in Fortnite and some tips on how to use it.

Epic Games

Where to find a Falcon Scout in Fortnite

You can find Falcon Scouts in regular Chests, in Supply Drops, or even on the ground if you’re lucky, but you’ll have the highest chance of getting one by searching gold and white Oathbound Chests.

The best locations to find Oathbound Chests are inside the castle at The Citadel and near the medieval village area of Faulty Splits – but as we said before, you could get lucky and find one anywhere!

How to use the Falcon Scout in Fortnite

Once you’ve equipped a Falcon Scout in your loadout, you can launch it into the air by pressing the fire button. Your view will then shift behind the scout and you can control where it flies and what it picks up.

Article continues after ad

The main feature of the Falcon Scout is that it can ‘caw’ to mark all opponents within a set radius. You can also collect Reboot Cards or pick up a knocked-down teammate and carry them away to safety.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

When you’re controlling the scout, you can also open containers and pick up any loot you find inside to deliver it back to you or your teammates.

Epic Games

There are some restrictions when using this item, though: It can only fly a certain distance from your location, and enemies will be able to destroy it with enough damage, so keep an eye on its health bar.

Article continues after ad

It’s also important to remember that you will be defenseless while you’re controlling a Falcon Scout.

Because of this, we recommend finding a nice hiding spot before launching a Falcon Scout and ideally only using it in Duos, Trios, or Squads where a teammate can protect you from any nearby opponents.

That’s everything you need to know about the Falcon Scout! Check out some more Fortnite guides below:

How to get free Fortnite skins | Best landing spots | How to claim Capture Points | How to ride animals | All Exotic weapon locations | How to play Fortnite split screen | Fortnite NPC locations | How to level up fast in Fortnite | How to get V-Bucks in Fortnite | Best Fortnite Deathrun codes | How to Tactical Sprint in Fortnite | Best Fortnite skins