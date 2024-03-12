GamingFortnite

All Jam Tracks in Fortnite Festival and how to get them

Rishabh Sabarwal
Fortnite Festival singing doggoEpic Games

Wondering how many Jam Tracks are available in Fortnite Festival? We’ve got you covered right here with all the tracks and how to get them.

Players are enjoying the new seasonal update and the addition of three new game modes – LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival – as Fortnite Chapter 5 enters its peak. Fortnite Festival evokes memories of past Guitar Hero installments, whereas the LEGO mode is a survival adventure and Rocket Racing offers the exhilaration of Rocket League-style racing.

Festival is a music-themed game mode developed by Harmonix, the company that created Guitar Hero. In this mode, players must complete the stage by carrying out key presses in line with the rhythm of a song, either individually or in a team. Players can also utilize Jam Tracks, popular tunes in Battle Royale, Festival Main Stage, and Jam Stage.

In Fortnite Festival, there are numerous Jam Tracks that feature well-known artists such as The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and many others. Here’s a full list of all Jam Tracks and how to obtain them.

Fortnite Festival falling notes coverEpic Games
Enjoy your favorite songs in Fortnite Festival.

Full list of every Jam Track in Fortnite Festival and their price

Currently, Fortnite Festival features 101 Jam Tracks, with several more coming in future updates. Here’s a list of all the Jam Tracks and their prices.

Jam Track NameArtistPrice
SandstormDarude500 V-Bucks
X Gon’ Give It To YaDMX500 V-Bucks
The MiddleJimmy Eat World500 V-Bucks
Lucid DreamsJuice WRLD500 V-Bucks
Come & GoJuice WRLD w/Marshmello500 V-Bucks
FireworkKaty Perry500 V-Bucks
So WhatP!NK500 V-Bucks
Roses (Imanbek Remix)Saint Jhn500 V-Bucks
Down With The SicknessDisturbed500 V-Bucks
ShiversEd Sheeran500 V-Bucks
Feel Good IncGorillaz500 V-Bucks
Whats PoppinJack Harlow500 V-Bucks
NumbLinkin Park500 V-Bucks
High HopesPanic! At The Disco500 V-Bucks
Misery BusinessParamore500 V-Bucks
Feel It StillPortugal. The Man500 V-Bucks
All The Small ThingsBlink-182500 V-Bucks
What’s My Age Again?Blink-182500 V-Bucks
You Don’t Know What You’ve GotBlink-182500 V-Bucks
CloserThe Chainsmokers ft. Halsey500 V-Bucks
Surround SoundJID ft. 21 Savage & Baby Tate500 V-Bucks
All Of Me (Tiesto’s Birthday Treatment Remix)John Legend500 V-Bucks
Big EnergyLatto500 V-Bucks
Me TooMeghan Trainor500 V-Bucks
It Takes TwoRob Base & DJ EZ Rock500 V-Bucks
Poker Face Lady Gaga Festival Pass
ApplauseLady Gaga 500 V-Bucks
Bloody MaryLady Gaga 500 V-Bucks
Born This WayLady Gaga 500 V-Bucks
The Edge of GloryLady Gaga 500 V-Bucks
Just DanceLady Gaga ft. Colby O’Donis500 V-Bucks
Rain On MeLady Gaga & Ariana Grande500 V-Bucks
Stupid LoveLady Gaga500 V-Bucks
Barbie GirlAqua500 V-Bucks
PopularThe Weeknd, Madonna & Playboi Carti500 V-Bucks
Make It KnownEpic Games500 V-Bucks
TimelessWitchgang500 V-Bucks
FlowersMiley Cyrus500 V-Bucks
Into YouAriana Grande500 V-Bucks
Hold Me CloserElton John, Britney Spears500 V-Bucks
What Is LoveHaddaway500 V-Bucks
Single SoonSelena Gomez500 V-Bucks
PompeiiBastille500 V-Bucks
Heat WavesGlass Animals500 V-Bucks
Say SoDoja Cat500 V-Bucks
Basket CaseGreen Day500 V-Bucks
Welcome To ParadiseGreen Day500 V-Bucks
When I Come AroundGreen Day500 V-Bucks
Flickering FlameEpic GamesChapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass
You Don’t Know MeEpic GamesChapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass
Return Of The TigerEpic GamesChapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass
OG (Future Remix)Epic GamesFree
Show Them Who We AreEpic GamesFree
Winterfest WishEpic GamesWinterfest 2023 reward
Butter Barn HoedownEpic GamesFestival Pass
Take Me HigherEpic GamesFestival Pass
Switch UpEpic GamesFestival Pass
Run ItEpic GamesFestival Pass
Brace for ChaosEpic GamesFestival Pass
Blinding LightsThe WeekndFestival Pass
Less ThanNine Inch Nails500 V-Bucks
March of the PigsNine Inch Nails500 V-Bucks
Get Him Back!Olivia Rodrigo500 V-Bucks
Good 4 UOlivia Rodrigo500 V-Bucks
With or Without YouU2500 V-Bucks
I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking ForU2500 V-Bucks
Save Your TearsThe Weeknd500 V-Bucks
The HillsThe Weeknd500 V-Bucks
Take My BreathThe Weeknd500 V-Bucks
Can’t Feel My FaceThe Weeknd500 V-Bucks
Bad RomanceLady Gaga500 V-Bucks
Seven Nation ArmyThe White Stripes500 V-Bucks
bad guyBillie Eilish500 V-Bucks
iKendrick Lamar500 V-Bucks
vampireOlivia Rodrigo500 V-Bucks
ThunderImagine Dragons500 V-Bucks
BelieverImagine Dragons500 V-Bucks
Counting StarsOneRepublic500 V-Bucks
Mr. BrightsideThe Killers500 V-Bucks
Party Rock AnthemLMFAO500 V-Bucks
The SearchNF500 V-Bucks
CradlesSub Urban500 V-Bucks
Dirty Little SecretThe All-American Rejects500 V-Bucks
Cake By The OceanDNCE500 V-Bucks
Go With The FlowQueens of the Stone Age500 V-Bucks
Highway TuneGreta Van Fleet500 V-Bucks
Suddenly I SeeKT Tunstall500 V-Bucks
emo girlMachine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW500 V-Bucks
Buddy HollyWeezer500 V-Bucks
Nothing’s Alrightwitchgang500 V-Bucks
Dog Days Are OverFlorence + The Machine500 V-Bucks
The Hand That FeedsNine Inch Nails500 V-Bucks
ZombieThe Cranberries500 V-Bucks
Beautiful DayU2500 V-Bucks
HeartbreakerPat Benatar500 V-Bucks
StitchesShawn Mendes500 V-Bucks
Gangnam StylePSYFestival Pass
My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark Fall Out BoyFestival Pass
Poison Bell Biv DeVoeFestival Pass
Ride Wit MeNelly ft. City SpudFestival Pass
Black Hole SunSoundgardenFestival Pass
Breaking MeTopic w/ A7SFestival Pass

How to get Jam Tracks in Fortnite

Fortnite Festival mode: The Weeknd event, release date & moreEpic Games
Fortnite features songs from popular artists such as The Weeknd.

Jam Tracks can be claimed two ways in Fortnite. The first requires you to complete the Festival Pass and acquire the ones in the free reward track. To get Jam Tracks from the Premium Reward Track, you need to purchase the pass for 1,800 V-Bucks and can claim those as you finish your Festival Pass.

Buy Fortnite V-Bucks at Epic Store

The second method is simply heading to the Item Shop and purchasing them using V-Bucks. The standard cost of each Jam Track is 500 V-Bucks and you’ll be able to use them in Festival and Battle Royale modes.

