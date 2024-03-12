All Jam Tracks in Fortnite Festival and how to get them

All Jam Tracks in Fortnite Festival and how to get themEpic Games
Wondering how many Jam Tracks are available in Fortnite Festival? We’ve got you covered right here with all the tracks and how to get them.
Players are enjoying the new seasonal update and the addition of three new game modes – LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival – as Fortnite Chapter 5 enters its peak. Fortnite Festival evokes memories of past Guitar Hero installments, whereas the LEGO mode is a survival adventure and Rocket Racing offers the exhilaration of Rocket League-style racing.
Festival is a music-themed game mode developed by Harmonix, the company that created Guitar Hero. In this mode, players must complete the stage by carrying out key presses in line with the rhythm of a song, either individually or in a team. Players can also utilize Jam Tracks, popular tunes in Battle Royale, Festival Main Stage, and Jam Stage.
In Fortnite Festival, there are numerous Jam Tracks that feature well-known artists such as The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and many others. Here’s a full list of all Jam Tracks and how to obtain them.
Full list of every Jam Track in Fortnite Festival and their price
Currently, Fortnite Festival features 101 Jam Tracks, with several more coming in future updates. Here’s a list of all the Jam Tracks and their prices.
|Jam Track Name
|Artist
|Price
|Sandstorm
|Darude
|500 V-Bucks
|X Gon’ Give It To Ya
|DMX
|500 V-Bucks
|The Middle
|Jimmy Eat World
|500 V-Bucks
|Lucid Dreams
|Juice WRLD
|500 V-Bucks
|Come & Go
|Juice WRLD w/Marshmello
|500 V-Bucks
|Firework
|Katy Perry
|500 V-Bucks
|So What
|P!NK
|500 V-Bucks
|Roses (Imanbek Remix)
|Saint Jhn
|500 V-Bucks
|Down With The Sickness
|Disturbed
|500 V-Bucks
|Shivers
|Ed Sheeran
|500 V-Bucks
|Feel Good Inc
|Gorillaz
|500 V-Bucks
|Whats Poppin
|Jack Harlow
|500 V-Bucks
|Numb
|Linkin Park
|500 V-Bucks
|High Hopes
|Panic! At The Disco
|500 V-Bucks
|Misery Business
|Paramore
|500 V-Bucks
|Feel It Still
|Portugal. The Man
|500 V-Bucks
|All The Small Things
|Blink-182
|500 V-Bucks
|What’s My Age Again?
|Blink-182
|500 V-Bucks
|You Don’t Know What You’ve Got
|Blink-182
|500 V-Bucks
|Closer
|The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey
|500 V-Bucks
|Surround Sound
|JID ft. 21 Savage & Baby Tate
|500 V-Bucks
|All Of Me (Tiesto’s Birthday Treatment Remix)
|John Legend
|500 V-Bucks
|Big Energy
|Latto
|500 V-Bucks
|Me Too
|Meghan Trainor
|500 V-Bucks
|It Takes Two
|Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock
|500 V-Bucks
|Poker Face
|Lady Gaga
|Festival Pass
|Applause
|Lady Gaga
|500 V-Bucks
|Bloody Mary
|Lady Gaga
|500 V-Bucks
|Born This Way
|Lady Gaga
|500 V-Bucks
|The Edge of Glory
|Lady Gaga
|500 V-Bucks
|Just Dance
|Lady Gaga ft. Colby O’Donis
|500 V-Bucks
|Rain On Me
|Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande
|500 V-Bucks
|Stupid Love
|Lady Gaga
|500 V-Bucks
|Barbie Girl
|Aqua
|500 V-Bucks
|Popular
|The Weeknd, Madonna & Playboi Carti
|500 V-Bucks
|Make It Known
|Epic Games
|500 V-Bucks
|Timeless
|Witchgang
|500 V-Bucks
|Flowers
|Miley Cyrus
|500 V-Bucks
|Into You
|Ariana Grande
|500 V-Bucks
|Hold Me Closer
|Elton John, Britney Spears
|500 V-Bucks
|What Is Love
|Haddaway
|500 V-Bucks
|Single Soon
|Selena Gomez
|500 V-Bucks
|Pompeii
|Bastille
|500 V-Bucks
|Heat Waves
|Glass Animals
|500 V-Bucks
|Say So
|Doja Cat
|500 V-Bucks
|Basket Case
|Green Day
|500 V-Bucks
|Welcome To Paradise
|Green Day
|500 V-Bucks
|When I Come Around
|Green Day
|500 V-Bucks
|Flickering Flame
|Epic Games
|Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass
|You Don’t Know Me
|Epic Games
|Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass
|Return Of The Tiger
|Epic Games
|Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass
|OG (Future Remix)
|Epic Games
|Free
|Show Them Who We Are
|Epic Games
|Free
|Winterfest Wish
|Epic Games
|Winterfest 2023 reward
|Butter Barn Hoedown
|Epic Games
|Festival Pass
|Take Me Higher
|Epic Games
|Festival Pass
|Switch Up
|Epic Games
|Festival Pass
|Run It
|Epic Games
|Festival Pass
|Brace for Chaos
|Epic Games
|Festival Pass
|Blinding Lights
|The Weeknd
|Festival Pass
|Less Than
|Nine Inch Nails
|500 V-Bucks
|March of the Pigs
|Nine Inch Nails
|500 V-Bucks
|Get Him Back!
|Olivia Rodrigo
|500 V-Bucks
|Good 4 U
|Olivia Rodrigo
|500 V-Bucks
|With or Without You
|U2
|500 V-Bucks
|I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For
|U2
|500 V-Bucks
|Save Your Tears
|The Weeknd
|500 V-Bucks
|The Hills
|The Weeknd
|500 V-Bucks
|Take My Breath
|The Weeknd
|500 V-Bucks
|Can’t Feel My Face
|The Weeknd
|500 V-Bucks
|Bad Romance
|Lady Gaga
|500 V-Bucks
|Seven Nation Army
|The White Stripes
|500 V-Bucks
|bad guy
|Billie Eilish
|500 V-Bucks
|i
|Kendrick Lamar
|500 V-Bucks
|vampire
|Olivia Rodrigo
|500 V-Bucks
|Thunder
|Imagine Dragons
|500 V-Bucks
|Believer
|Imagine Dragons
|500 V-Bucks
|Counting Stars
|OneRepublic
|500 V-Bucks
|Mr. Brightside
|The Killers
|500 V-Bucks
|Party Rock Anthem
|LMFAO
|500 V-Bucks
|The Search
|NF
|500 V-Bucks
|Cradles
|Sub Urban
|500 V-Bucks
|Dirty Little Secret
|The All-American Rejects
|500 V-Bucks
|Cake By The Ocean
|DNCE
|500 V-Bucks
|Go With The Flow
|Queens of the Stone Age
|500 V-Bucks
|Highway Tune
|Greta Van Fleet
|500 V-Bucks
|Suddenly I See
|KT Tunstall
|500 V-Bucks
|emo girl
|Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW
|500 V-Bucks
|Buddy Holly
|Weezer
|500 V-Bucks
|Nothing’s Alright
|witchgang
|500 V-Bucks
|Dog Days Are Over
|Florence + The Machine
|500 V-Bucks
|The Hand That Feeds
|Nine Inch Nails
|500 V-Bucks
|Zombie
|The Cranberries
|500 V-Bucks
|Beautiful Day
|U2
|500 V-Bucks
|Heartbreaker
|Pat Benatar
|500 V-Bucks
|Stitches
|Shawn Mendes
|500 V-Bucks
|Gangnam Style
|PSY
|Festival Pass
|My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark
|Fall Out Boy
|Festival Pass
|Poison
|Bell Biv DeVoe
|Festival Pass
|Ride Wit Me
|Nelly ft. City Spud
|Festival Pass
|Black Hole Sun
|Soundgarden
|Festival Pass
|Breaking Me
|Topic w/ A7S
|Festival Pass
How to get Jam Tracks in Fortnite
Jam Tracks can be claimed two ways in Fortnite. The first requires you to complete the Festival Pass and acquire the ones in the free reward track. To get Jam Tracks from the Premium Reward Track, you need to purchase the pass for 1,800 V-Bucks and can claim those as you finish your Festival Pass.
The second method is simply heading to the Item Shop and purchasing them using V-Bucks. The standard cost of each Jam Track is 500 V-Bucks and you’ll be able to use them in Festival and Battle Royale modes.
