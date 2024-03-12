All Jam Tracks in Fortnite Festival and how to get them

Wondering how many Jam Tracks are available in Fortnite Festival? We’ve got you covered right here with all the tracks and how to get them.

Players are enjoying the new seasonal update and the addition of three new game modes – LEGO Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival – as Fortnite Chapter 5 enters its peak. Fortnite Festival evokes memories of past Guitar Hero installments, whereas the LEGO mode is a survival adventure and Rocket Racing offers the exhilaration of Rocket League-style racing.

Festival is a music-themed game mode developed by Harmonix, the company that created Guitar Hero. In this mode, players must complete the stage by carrying out key presses in line with the rhythm of a song, either individually or in a team. Players can also utilize Jam Tracks, popular tunes in Battle Royale, Festival Main Stage, and Jam Stage.

Article continues after ad

In Fortnite Festival, there are numerous Jam Tracks that feature well-known artists such as The Weeknd, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga and many others. Here’s a full list of all Jam Tracks and how to obtain them.

Article continues after ad

Epic Games Enjoy your favorite songs in Fortnite Festival.

Full list of every Jam Track in Fortnite Festival and their price

Currently, Fortnite Festival features 101 Jam Tracks, with several more coming in future updates. Here’s a list of all the Jam Tracks and their prices.

Jam Track Name Artist Price Sandstorm Darude 500 V-Bucks X Gon’ Give It To Ya DMX 500 V-Bucks The Middle Jimmy Eat World 500 V-Bucks Lucid Dreams Juice WRLD 500 V-Bucks Come & Go Juice WRLD w/Marshmello 500 V-Bucks Firework Katy Perry 500 V-Bucks So What P!NK 500 V-Bucks Roses (Imanbek Remix) Saint Jhn 500 V-Bucks Down With The Sickness Disturbed 500 V-Bucks Shivers Ed Sheeran 500 V-Bucks Feel Good Inc Gorillaz 500 V-Bucks Whats Poppin Jack Harlow 500 V-Bucks Numb Linkin Park 500 V-Bucks High Hopes Panic! At The Disco 500 V-Bucks Misery Business Paramore 500 V-Bucks Feel It Still Portugal. The Man 500 V-Bucks All The Small Things Blink-182 500 V-Bucks What’s My Age Again? Blink-182 500 V-Bucks You Don’t Know What You’ve Got Blink-182 500 V-Bucks Closer The Chainsmokers ft. Halsey 500 V-Bucks Surround Sound JID ft. 21 Savage & Baby Tate 500 V-Bucks All Of Me (Tiesto’s Birthday Treatment Remix) John Legend 500 V-Bucks Big Energy Latto 500 V-Bucks Me Too Meghan Trainor 500 V-Bucks It Takes Two Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock 500 V-Bucks Poker Face Lady Gaga Festival Pass Applause Lady Gaga 500 V-Bucks Bloody Mary Lady Gaga 500 V-Bucks Born This Way Lady Gaga 500 V-Bucks The Edge of Glory Lady Gaga 500 V-Bucks Just Dance Lady Gaga ft. Colby O’Donis 500 V-Bucks Rain On Me Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande 500 V-Bucks Stupid Love Lady Gaga 500 V-Bucks Barbie Girl Aqua 500 V-Bucks Popular The Weeknd, Madonna & Playboi Carti 500 V-Bucks Make It Known Epic Games 500 V-Bucks Timeless Witchgang 500 V-Bucks Flowers Miley Cyrus 500 V-Bucks Into You Ariana Grande 500 V-Bucks Hold Me Closer Elton John, Britney Spears 500 V-Bucks What Is Love Haddaway 500 V-Bucks Single Soon Selena Gomez 500 V-Bucks Pompeii Bastille 500 V-Bucks Heat Waves Glass Animals 500 V-Bucks Say So Doja Cat 500 V-Bucks Basket Case Green Day 500 V-Bucks Welcome To Paradise Green Day 500 V-Bucks When I Come Around Green Day 500 V-Bucks Flickering Flame Epic Games Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass You Don’t Know Me Epic Games Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass Return Of The Tiger Epic Games Chapter 5 Season 1 Battle Pass OG (Future Remix) Epic Games Free Show Them Who We Are Epic Games Free Winterfest Wish Epic Games Winterfest 2023 reward Butter Barn Hoedown Epic Games Festival Pass Take Me Higher Epic Games Festival Pass Switch Up Epic Games Festival Pass Run It Epic Games Festival Pass Brace for Chaos Epic Games Festival Pass Blinding Lights The Weeknd Festival Pass Less Than Nine Inch Nails 500 V-Bucks March of the Pigs Nine Inch Nails 500 V-Bucks Get Him Back! Olivia Rodrigo 500 V-Bucks Good 4 U Olivia Rodrigo 500 V-Bucks With or Without You U2 500 V-Bucks I Still Haven’t Found What I’m Looking For U2 500 V-Bucks Save Your Tears The Weeknd 500 V-Bucks The Hills The Weeknd 500 V-Bucks Take My Breath The Weeknd 500 V-Bucks Can’t Feel My Face The Weeknd 500 V-Bucks Bad Romance Lady Gaga 500 V-Bucks Seven Nation Army The White Stripes 500 V-Bucks bad guy Billie Eilish 500 V-Bucks i Kendrick Lamar 500 V-Bucks vampire Olivia Rodrigo 500 V-Bucks Thunder Imagine Dragons 500 V-Bucks Believer Imagine Dragons 500 V-Bucks Counting Stars OneRepublic 500 V-Bucks Mr. Brightside The Killers 500 V-Bucks Party Rock Anthem LMFAO 500 V-Bucks The Search NF 500 V-Bucks Cradles Sub Urban 500 V-Bucks Dirty Little Secret The All-American Rejects 500 V-Bucks Cake By The Ocean DNCE 500 V-Bucks Go With The Flow Queens of the Stone Age 500 V-Bucks Highway Tune Greta Van Fleet 500 V-Bucks Suddenly I See KT Tunstall 500 V-Bucks emo girl Machine Gun Kelly ft. WILLOW 500 V-Bucks Buddy Holly Weezer 500 V-Bucks Nothing’s Alright witchgang 500 V-Bucks Dog Days Are Over Florence + The Machine 500 V-Bucks The Hand That Feeds Nine Inch Nails 500 V-Bucks Zombie The Cranberries 500 V-Bucks Beautiful Day U2 500 V-Bucks Heartbreaker Pat Benatar 500 V-Bucks Stitches Shawn Mendes 500 V-Bucks Gangnam Style PSY Festival Pass My Songs Know What You Did In The Dark Fall Out Boy Festival Pass Poison Bell Biv DeVoe Festival Pass Ride Wit Me Nelly ft. City Spud Festival Pass Black Hole Sun Soundgarden Festival Pass Breaking Me Topic w/ A7S Festival Pass

How to get Jam Tracks in Fortnite

Epic Games Fortnite features songs from popular artists such as The Weeknd.

Jam Tracks can be claimed two ways in Fortnite. The first requires you to complete the Festival Pass and acquire the ones in the free reward track. To get Jam Tracks from the Premium Reward Track, you need to purchase the pass for 1,800 V-Bucks and can claim those as you finish your Festival Pass.

Article continues after ad

The second method is simply heading to the Item Shop and purchasing them using V-Bucks. The standard cost of each Jam Track is 500 V-Bucks and you’ll be able to use them in Festival and Battle Royale modes.

Check out more Fortnite Festival guides:

Fortnite Festival Arrow Notes | Best instruments | Is Fortnite Festival free to play? | Fortnite Festival Pass and Rewards | Can you use Instrument Controllers? | The Weeknd Skin | Fortnite’s comeback | How to adjust Festival notes speed

Article continues after ad

If you click on a product link on this page we may earn a small affiliate commission