Fortnite Big Bush Bomb: Where to find the utility item?

Bush camping is an effective strategy in Fortnite where players hide in a bush before ambushing opponents and this is where the Big Bush Bomb comes into play. This utility was added in Chapter 4 to simplify this strategy on the go and here’s where you can easily find one in the game.

In Fortnite Battle Royale, players are constantly discovering new ways to outsmart their opponents and secure the coveted Victory Royale. The strategy of “bush camping” has become popular over the years and is often both praised and frowned upon by players.

It’s a technique in a Battle Royale match where players seek cover and hide within the bushes placed across the map. By crouching within a bush, players can substantially reduce their visibility to other players, allowing them to observe their surroundings.

With the introduction of the Big Bush Bomb in Chapter 4, players get to deploy a large bush to hide inside completely and catch their opponents off guard with stealth. Here’s where you can find them around the Fortnite island.

Epic Games Players can throw the Big Bush Bomb on all kinds of terrain on the Fortnite island.

Where to find the Big Bush Bomb in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

Big Bush Bomb is a utility item in Fortnite Battle Royale that can easily be found as floor loot and in chests across the island. The item is available only in Rare rarity and you can store them in a max stack size of 4 in your inventory.

It works just like any other throwable item on the Battle Royale island, so equip it and throw it wherever you like. When tossed, a big bush appears in front of you, providing excellent cover for an ambush.

Epic Games When thrown on the ground, Big Bush Bomb comes in extremely useful to bush camp on the go.

Big Bush Bomb was first introduced in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 which made bush camping for players more accessible. The item was shortly vaulted, until now.

In a recent hotfix with the conclusion of the Summer Escape event on July 18, 2023, it was unvaulted in Chapter 4 Season 3, allowing players to effectively use the item in the WILDS to secure the Victory Royale.

The ‘Bush camping’ strategy became popular way back in Chapter 1. A bush item allowed players to transform themselves into small foliage, however, wasn’t as effective since they were partially visible.

So there you have it – that’s all you need to know about where to find the Big Bush Bomb in Fortnite.

