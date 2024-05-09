GamingFortnite

Fortnite: How to find and capture Loot Island

Michelle Cornelia
A screenshot featuring the Loot Island capture point in Fortnite.Epic Games

You’ll need to find and capture Loot Island within five minutes of its arrival in Fortnite if you’d like to complete one of the latest Star Wars quests. Here’s how you can do it.

Fortnite is collaborating with Star Wars again, this time bringing Chewbacca, LEGO Star Wars mini pass, and Cantina Jam Band Track, among others. And much like with any other big collabs, players can rack up a ton of XP by completing quests related to it.

One of the latest Star Wars quests requires you to help capture Loot Island in Fortnite within five minutes of its arrival. 

Completing this quest will reward you 5,000 XP, but if you’re just starting out, you may wonder about the island’s location and how to capture it in the game. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to capture Loot Island within five minutes of its arrival in Fortnite

A screenshot featuring the Loot Island marker in Fortnite.Epic Games
Follow the Loot Island marker on the map to get to the island in Fortnite.

The Loot Island doesn’t spawn until later in the game, usually after a few storm circles. But you’ll eventually know where it’s going to appear because the island’s HUD will be visible on your screen. To complete the quest, you’ll need to head there as soon as it spawns.

One easy way to get to the island is to use a Rift that teleports you into the sky. Though if you’re worried about alerting other players if you’re using certain gliders or contrails that are visible from afar, you can also just use the zipline that connects to the island found at the bottom of where the island spawns.

Once you’ve made it to Loot Island, also known as Floating Island, head to the main plaza, where you’ll see a capture point with a flag on the ground. That is the exact spot where you need your character to stay for a certain period of time to claim the Loot Island’s capture point.

You can see your capture’s progress by checking the flag or the small blue indicator on your screen. It’s worth noting that your enemies can hear you capturing the island during the process, so ideally, you’ll want to wait it out if things look chaotic nearby. A place like this can be risky at times, but if you’re lucky, you might just get some of the best weapons.

About The Author

Michelle Cornelia

Michelle is a Games Writer at Dexerto. She has previously written for Attack of the Fanboy, Pocket Gamer, and GameWatcher. As a multiplayer enthusiast, she enjoys playing FPS, Battle Royale, and MMORPG games in her free time. You can reach out to her at michelle.cornelia@dexerto.com

