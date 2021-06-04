Fortnite Spooky TV Set locations: Where to destroy Spooky TV Sets in Foreshadowing Quest - Dexerto

The final round of Foreshadowing Quests have gone live in Fortnite Season 6, and players will need to locate and destroy Spooky TV Sets to complete them – here’s where to find them.

With just days to go until Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 begins, players are looking for any opportunity to earn some much-needed XP to unlock all of the current Battle Pass rewards like the rare enlightened skins.

Fortunately, Epic have delivered some final challenges with the Foreshadowing Quests. They offer up the chance to earn 24,000 XP and also hint at what’s to come, with teasers pointing towards an alien invasion.

Advertisement

One of these Foreshadowing Quests asks players to destroy five Spooky TV Sets hidden around the Island. You might have trouble finding them, as they’re all far apart, but we’ve got a handy guide to help you out.

Spooky TV Set locations in Fortnite

Here are all seven locations of Spooky TV Sets in Fortnite Season 6:

On top of the cliffside west of Sweaty Sands.

On a small island northeast of Craggy Cliffs.

Underneath some trees southwest of Dirty Docks.

Next to a large tree on the hill west of Lazy Lake.

At a campsite south of the tallest mountain near Catty Corner.

Underneath a big tree south of Slurpy Swamp.

In the woods northeast of Holly Hedges.

While there are seven to find, you only need to destroy five Spooky TV Sets to complete this challenge. As you can see from the map, they’re all far apart, so you’ll probably need to do this over multiple matches.

Once you’ve ticked off five, you’ll earn yourself a sweet 24,000 XP for your troubles, and that should be the last of the Fortnite Foreshadowing Quests completed!

Advertisement

What do the Spooky TV Sets signify?

Like the other Foreshadowing Quests, it’s pretty safe to assume that these Spooky TV Sets have something to do with the theme of Season 7, as well as the UFOs that have been abducting players in the last few days.

The voice line from the Fortnite NPC that accompanies the challenge reads, “All unauthorized broadcasts must be terminated. I have an idea where those are coming from… and I don’t like it.”

So who is sending out these broadcasts? Well, it could be the aliens that have been abducting players, or it could be the return of Chapter 2 Season 5’s IO Guards, who have been teased in the Foreshadowing Quests.

Advertisement

Some players have even speculated that it could be related to WandaVision, as the ‘Spooky TV Sets’ certainly fit in with the Marvel show’s plot and theme… we’ll just have to wait and see!

If you’re looking to complete the other Fortnite Foreshadowing Quests, we’ve got guides to finding the Downed Black Helicopter, repairing the Damaged Telescopes, and locating all of the CB Radios.