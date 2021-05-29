All CB Radio locations in Fortnite Season 6 for the Foreshadowing quests - Dexerto

Another quest has been added to the Foreshadowing quests in Fortnite Season 6. With rumors of aliens coming next season, players worldwide are gearing up another marvelous season!

While Season 6 of Fortnite is slowly winding down, speculation into the theme of next season has been ramping up more as the days progress. It is all but confirmed that aliens of some sort will be visiting the Fortnite island next month, and are yet to witness how this will play out.

But, before we get to jump into the new season when it releases on June 7th, Epic Games is still releasing some challenges for players to complete this season. A brand new one a part of the Foreshadowing questline has been added, and you will have to find and use CB Radios within the game.

If you are looking for an easy way to complete this challenge, we are going to break it all down for you below!

Fortnite Season 6 CB Radio locations

In total, there are five radios that are scattered around the Fortnite map that you will have to find. But, for this quest, in particular, it will take a bit of time to find them, as the challenge map in-game does not display the locations of the radios.

Once you have found all five radios, you will need to interact with them, and you will also have to find all five rather than just one. If you are struggling to find all of these radios, do not fear, as below is a map with all locations of the radios circled.

Once you are within the locations circled on the map, you are going to be looking for a table with a small radio on top of it. This is the CB Radio and you will have to go up to it and use your interact key, and you will be one step closer to completing the challenge.

For a better understanding of the CB Radio locations, here is a quick rundown of exactly where they are.

Steamy Stacks

Head past the POI itself, and go to the shoreline. Once you are there, you will see a shipping container, and around the corner from this will be the radio.

Stealthy Stronghold

Once again, head past the POI itself, and along the bank near the Lighthouse Landmark will be an elevated shack that you can enter. The radio will be within this building!

Swamp

Along the bottom left of the Fortnite map, where The Rig POI used to be located will be a small campsite with shipping containers. The CB Radio will be on another table next to one of these containers.

Radio Tower

The building that is just north of the Orchard is the next location for one of these radios. It will be behind the main building itself, and furthermore, behind the small shack next to the bed of rocks.

Disco Club

Just south of Misty Meadows is the final location of the CB Radio’s, and it is further inside the stairs on the outside of the club.

We are more than likely going to see more challenges added to the Foreshadowing line in the next week or so, and they should reveal more clues about what’s still to come in Season 7!