Fortnite damaged telescope locations: Where to repair telescopes for Foreshadowing Quest - Dexerto

Ahead of Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 7, there are a couple of extra tasks you’ll need to complete known as the Foreshadowing Quests, and one of them requires you to fix damaged telescopes.

As we gear up to take to the green pastures of Fortnite’s Battle Royale for Season 7 in June, it seems like there might be something spooky lurking on the horizon.

In true Fornite style, Epic Games’ iconic title looks to be starting off the new season with a bang. With leaks suggesting possible alien abductions and a science fiction style space universe, fans are already on the edge of their seats!

It turns out, though, that in the run-up to this mysterious new season, you’ll have to complete the Fortnite Foreshadowing Quests. We’ve got a guide on how to investigate the downed black helicopter right here, but this article will focus on the other task you need to complete: repairing damaged telescopes.

Damaged telescope locations in Fortnite

Key to the new Foreshadowing quest line is the “repair damaged telescopes” mission. The description reads “they’re coming for our telescopes? What next? Microscopes? It’s almost like someone doesn’t want us looking at the stars.”

Luckily, to let you speedrun this task, we’ve got all the locations marked on the handy map above, with more detailed information on how to find each one in the list below.

Misty Meadows

The first telescope can be found in the Misty Meadows on top of one of the area’s main peaks. You’ll want to drop right in the center of the grey mountain area to maximize your chances of finding it quickly.

The Weather Station

Head to the coastal area in the bottom right of the Fortnite map in order to discover the second damaged telescope. It’s located on the cliff face overlooking the ocean just next to the wooden direction sign.

Retail Row

On the snowy peaks overlooking Retail Row is where you’ll find the third telescope. Sitting on top of the mountain southeast of the area, you’ll need to make it to the top to earn your prize.

Dirty Docks

Dirty Docks is the next stop on your Fortnite damaged telescope rescue mission. Head northwest to the heavily black shaded hill overlooking the neighboring island. The telescope is framed by the two nuclear towers in the background, so get to the hill you can see those best from!

Craggy Cliffs

Damaged telescope number five lurks just east of Craggy Cliffs on the Fortnite map. Make your way to the hill with the electrical station on top of it and the telescope will be right in front of you.

Light House

Head up to the Lighthouse to uncover the next telescope. Using the road as a guide, don’t cross over onto the smaller island. Instead, go south down the coast and you’ll find it just at the bottom of the hill that leads up to the red and white structure.

Sweaty Sands

The final telescope location is at Sweaty Sands, just next to the John Wick NPC. Where the road makes its first big loop, head down to the tree beneath it and you’ll find the last one.

Once you’ve saved all of the telescopes from destruction, you’ll gain 24,000 XP and be one step closer to uncovering the secrets of Fortnite Season 7. We’ll keep you updated when more Foreshadowing Quests go live.

