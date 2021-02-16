Fortnite leak hints at WandaVision crossover skins coming soon

A new leak has suggested that Fortnite could be about to get one of its biggest crossovers yet with a pair of WandaVision skins.

Fortnite is known for its epic crossovers, and Season 5 is no different. So far, we’ve seen the likes of God of War’s Kratos, DC’s The Flash, 80s movie icon Predator, and of course The Mandalorian make appearances on The Island.

Fans are always wondering who will be arriving next, and we may have just gotten a big clue, as many players are convinced that Marvel characters Vision and Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlett Witch) will join the likes of Iron Man and Storm in the game.

Is WandaVision coming to Fortnite?

Following the Fortnite v15.40 patch update, two new hunter portals were discovered by leakers; One of them is referred to as Kepler, which will be a male skin, but the other, known as Skirmish, is expected to be a male and female set.

Players are already trying to figure out who they could be, and many believe the male and female duo could be Wanda and Vision from Disney+ series WandaVision. Why? Well, there are a few reasons.

According to leaker ShiinaBR, there are currently three encrypted skin and cosmetics sets with the codenames BikeCatch, ToneTrip, and AcutePanic. One of these will be the male/female pairing, and two in particular sound like they could fit WandaVision.

ToneTrip could be referring to the change in tone that takes place in every episode of WandaVision, as the show recreates sitcoms from different decades. AcutePanic, meanwhile, could be referring to the panic Wanda experiences as people slowly discover her mind-bending reality is fake.

acutePanic could be wanda right???? cause she’s panicking the whole time — Eli (@EliLovesWanda) February 16, 2021

Interestingly, the theme of Fortnite Season 5 is also very similar to WandaVision’s plot.

Wanda is using her powers to keep citizens of a town from escaping her perfect reality, while Agent Jonesy is bringing in the world’s best hunters to stop players escaping from The Island. Sounds like Wanda could definitely help with that…

Chapter 2 Season 4 of Fortnite had a Marvel superhero theme, and Season 5 has featured appearances from Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster, so we’d expect more Marvel skins at some point.

We’ll have to wait and see whether they’ll be Wanda and Vision, but it’s certainly a possibility given previous crossovers and the hints from these recent leaks.

Following a lengthy break without any new Marvel Cinematic Universe content, WandaVision burst onto Disney+ this year and proceeded to win over both fans and critics, becoming one of the most-watched shows of the moment.

With the final episode expected to air on March 5, 2021, it would make sense to launch the crossover now as a final boost of publicity for both WandaVision and Fortnite.