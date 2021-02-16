Logo
Fortnite

Fortnite leak hints at WandaVision crossover skins coming soon

Published: 16/Feb/2021 12:50

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite WandaVision
Epic Games / Disney

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

A new leak has suggested that Fortnite could be about to get one of its biggest crossovers yet with a pair of WandaVision skins.

Fortnite is known for its epic crossovers, and Season 5 is no different. So far, we’ve seen the likes of God of War’s Kratos, DC’s The Flash, 80s movie icon Predator, and of course The Mandalorian make appearances on The Island.

Fans are always wondering who will be arriving next, and we may have just gotten a big clue, as many players are convinced that Marvel characters Vision and Wanda Maximoff (aka Scarlett Witch) will join the likes of Iron Man and Storm in the game.

WandaVision
Disney+
Wanda Maximoff could be the next major Fortnite crossover.

Is WandaVision coming to Fortnite?

Following the Fortnite v15.40 patch update, two new hunter portals were discovered by leakers; One of them is referred to as Kepler, which will be a male skin, but the other, known as Skirmish, is expected to be a male and female set.

Players are already trying to figure out who they could be, and many believe the male and female duo could be Wanda and Vision from Disney+ series WandaVision. Why? Well, there are a few reasons.

According to leaker ShiinaBR, there are currently three encrypted skin and cosmetics sets with the codenames BikeCatch, ToneTrip, and AcutePanic. One of these will be the male/female pairing, and two in particular sound like they could fit WandaVision.

ToneTrip could be referring to the change in tone that takes place in every episode of WandaVision, as the show recreates sitcoms from different decades. AcutePanic, meanwhile, could be referring to the panic Wanda experiences as people slowly discover her mind-bending reality is fake.

Interestingly, the theme of Fortnite Season 5 is also very similar to WandaVision’s plot.

Wanda is using her powers to keep citizens of a town from escaping her perfect reality, while Agent Jonesy is bringing in the world’s best hunters to stop players escaping from The Island. Sounds like Wanda could definitely help with that…

Chapter 2 Season 4 of Fortnite had a Marvel superhero theme, and Season 5 has featured appearances from Black Panther, Captain Marvel, and Taskmaster, so we’d expect more Marvel skins at some point.

We’ll have to wait and see whether they’ll be Wanda and Vision, but it’s certainly a possibility given previous crossovers and the hints from these recent leaks.

Some Fortnite players believe Vision will be arriving on The Island soon.

Following a lengthy break without any new Marvel Cinematic Universe content, WandaVision burst onto Disney+ this year and proceeded to win over both fans and critics, becoming one of the most-watched shows of the moment.

With the final episode expected to air on March 5, 2021, it would make sense to launch the crossover now as a final boost of publicity for both WandaVision and Fortnite.

Fortnite

Fortnite v15.40 update: Leaked skins and cosmetics

Published: 16/Feb/2021 10:40 Updated: 16/Feb/2021 11:23

by Daniel Megarry
Fortnite leaked skins v15.40
Vastblast / Epic Games

Share

Fortnite Chapter 2 Fortnite Season 5

Fortnite’s v15.40 update has dropped, and as expected it’s brought with it some exciting new skins and cosmetics for players to enjoy. Here’s a look at them all.

The v15.40 patch update on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, added a bunch of new content to Epic Games’ hit battle royale, including the return of a popular vaulted weapon and NPCs having more exotics in stock.

There’s also a series of bug fixes across battle royale, Save The World, and Creative modes that will hopefully improve the experience for everyone. Check out the patch notes for v15.40 here.

As always, the update is also a chance for Epic to add new skins and cosmetics to Fortnite, and thanks to prominent Fortnite leakers like VastBlast, we’ve got a first look at the new additions coming your way.

Leaked skins from Fortnite v15.40

There are three new skins arriving this update: Xander, Britestorm Bomber, and Sica. Both Britestorm Bomber and Sica have alternative styles, and Sica appears to be a female version of the gladiator Menace.

The following skins aren’t all going to be in the Fortnite shop yet, but they’re all expected to be added before the next patch update drops, so we’ll likely see them in the next week or two.

Xander

Xander Fortnite
VastBlast / Epic Games
Xander skin.

Britestorm Bomber

Britestorm Bomber Fortnite
VastBlast / Epic Games
Britestorm Bomber skin.

Sica

Sica Fortnite
VastBlast / Epic Games
Sica skin.

Red Jade (Blue)

The Red Jade skin in Fortnite is getting a new style option, which decks the character out in cool blue color, rather than the original red shade.

Red Jade Blue Fortnite
FunGamesLeaks / Epic Games
Red Jade (Blue) skin.

Leaked skin bundles

Two new Fortnite bundles have also been leaked, and they’re both based on the skins above. These come with a number of different cosmetics including back blings, gliders, and pickaxes.

Sica bundle

Fortnite Sica Bundle
VastBlast / Epic Games
Sica bundle.

Britestorm Bomber bundle

Britestorm Bomber bundle
VastBlast / Epic Games
Britestorm Bomber bundle.

SypherPK’s locker bundle

YouTuber and Fortnite superfan Ali-A has a bundle coming to Fortnite soon, and the contents have now been shared online.

IO Guard music

A new music pack has been added to the game, and it seems like it will be the ominous theme that plays when the IO Guards rise from the ground.

That’s all of the leaked skins and cosmetics from the Fortnite v15.40 update so far, but we’ll keep this page updated with more as leakers discover them.