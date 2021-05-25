Fortnite Season 7 theme could be alien takeover as UFO abductions leaked - Dexerto

A new batch of leaked information suggests that an alien takeover could be the theme of Fortnite Season 7, with UFO abductions and quest lines related to the outer space creatures.

After Season 6 of Fortnite threw players right back to the Primal age with tameable dinosaurs and craftable weapons, many were left wondering where Epic Games could possibly go next in order to top their previous season themes.

One of the most prominent theories was that they would do the exact opposite of Primal, and instead take players to the future. However, following a set of recent leaks, it now seems that Season 7 is actually going to revolve around aliens.

Advertisement

Is the theme of Fortnite Season 7 ‘aliens’?

Following the v16.50 update – which is the final mid-season update of Season 6 – a huge number of unreleased sounds, animations, and quest lines related to aliens were discovered by Fortnite leakers.

It seems that these leaked assets are related to a new set of ‘Foreshadowing’ quests, which are expected to go live at some point before Season 6 comes to an end.

Here are all the UFO & Alien Teleport Props sounds ! pic.twitter.com/bzwen0HCF5 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 25, 2021

Here's the animation of when you get abducted by aliens? (via @gameshed_) pic.twitter.com/JvpbVjSPov — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 25, 2021

Prominent Fortnite leaker HYPEX explained that UFOs will “randomly spawn around the map then abduct a player or squad and teleport you somewhere else” – which could definitely affect gameplay if you’re in a heated shootout.

Here's what i noticed about the UFOs thing, they will randomly spawn around the map then abduct a player or squad (idk if its by choice) and teleport your somewhere else (idk if its by choice) & they heal your HP & Shield in the process.. They also have a warning before abducting — HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 25, 2021

It appears that these UFO abductions will either begin happening at some point in the two weeks building up to the finale of Fortnite Season 6 or at the beginning of Season 7. If all goes to plan, the current season will finish on June 7, 2021.

Advertisement

While nothing has been confirmed yet, it certainly seems likely that these UFO appearances and alien abductions will have a part to play in Season 7 of Fortnite, which is expected to kick off on June 8, 2021.

Read More: How to get the Deathstroke skin in Fortnite

A similar thing happened in the final two weeks of Season 5, where the Zero Point began sending out strange pulses and teleporting NPC characters around the Island. This was a hint about the Zero Point destabilizing, which led directly into the Primal theme of Season 6.

As we said before, nothing is confirmed right now. But, given Epic’s history of teasing future seasons in this way, Fortnite fans could very well be in for an alien-themed season – or maybe one set in outer space?

Advertisement

Of course, there’s no reason why aliens and UFOs couldn’t also fit into a ‘future’ themed season…