How to get Lexa Hexbringer skin in Fortnite

Lexa Hexbringer is one of the newest Fortnitemares skins teased from the event trailer, and here’s how you can get it in the game.

Lexa is one of Fortnite’s original characters, first introduced as a cell-shaded anime skin during the OG days. Since then, she has been given some variants, one being a male skin counterpart called Orin and a Princess Lexa skin from the Crew Pack.

This Halloween season, she’s back with a new style. As seen in the event teaser, Lexa now rocks a cozy witch-like outfit fitting to Fortnitemares.

Whether you’re a fan of Lexa or just want to add this skin to your locker, here’s everything you need to know about how to get the Lexa Hexbringer skin, including the release date, price, items, and more.

When is Lexa Hexbringer coming to Fortnite?

According to well-known leaker SpushFNBR, the Lexa Hexbringer skin is set to arrive in the Item Shop on October 16, 2024, at 8PM ET. Of course, this could change at any time, though we’ll be sure to keep you in the loop if that happens.

How to get Lexa Hexbringer skin

Players will be able to purchase the Lexa Hexbringer skin in the Item Shop, individually or with a Toll & Trouble bundle, including other items. Now, the skin isn’t live yet – but seeing the average price for an individual skin, we can assume it’ll be priced at around 1,500 V-Bucks.

Meanwhile, the bundle is estimated to be priced at 1,800 V-Bucks. These are all the cosmetics included in the bundle:

Lexa Hexbringer Outfit + LEGO style

Lexa Hexbringer Niteshare alternative style

Rootcarver Pickaxe

Pumpkin Season Wrap

That’s everything we know so far about how to get Lexa’s Halloween skin. While you’re here, check out how to get the Edward Scissorhands skin, Billy skin from Saw, and all the other Fortnitemares skins coming to the game.