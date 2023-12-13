How to repair tools in LEGO Fortnite

Crafted tools in LEGO Fortnite have limited durability and often break if you use them a bunch of times. So if you’re looking to repair them on your adventure, here’s how to easily do that in the game.

Attracting a large number of players who are also enthusiasts of popular survival games such as Minecraft, LEGO Fortnite is quickly becoming one of the most hyped games within Fortnite. The game mode has crossed the player peak set by Fortnite OG in less than a week since its introduction and continues to maintain a consistent level of popularity.

Article continues after ad

Players admire and frequently experiment with a variety of elements and features in the survival adventure, including their inventive builds and methods of survival. However, tools such as the pickaxe, sword, and other weapons in the game are the most vital items for your survival.

Article continues after ad

Much to the players’ surprise, these tools are only of limited durability and must be crafted using a Crafting Table while following a recipe. They tend to become brittle and break readily with excessive use.

Article continues after ad

However, you can easily repair them in LEGO Fortnite by following a few simple steps.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Perfect Score / Epic Games Players can easily use a Chest to fix tools.

In order to fix tools in LEGO Fortnite, follow the steps below:

Acquire 6 planks from a Lumber Mill. Build a Small Chest by using x6 Plank under Furniture section. Open your inventory and drop the tools with low health into chest storage. Break the chest using your hands. Retrieve the tools that fall from the chest and store it in your inventory. Open your inventory and check the health of the fixed tools. And you’re done. You’ll now see the repaired tools with a full health bar.

If you are on a travel farther away from your base, it is wise to stack up on planks in your inventory so you can easily build a Small Chest to repair your items, whenever you need it. However, bear in mind that each Small Chest can only contain 10 items at once.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

There you have it, that’s everything you need to know on how to repair tools in LEGO Fortnite. As always, be sure to check out our Fortnite page and guides below to get the latest info on LEGO Fortnite.

Can you play LEGO Fortnite on mobile? | How to create a world in LEGO Fortnite | How to heal | All LEGO Fortnite mini pass rewards | How to invite friends to your LEGO Fortnite world | How to craft a Pickaxe and Forest Axe in LEGO Fortnite | Can you pet animals? | How to craft a Sword | How to escape cold | How to get Blast Core | How to recruit villagers

Article continues after ad