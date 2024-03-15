Rocket Racing players blast Fortnite for absurd $32 price tag on Lamborghini

Rocket Racing players heavily criticized Fortnite for the $32 price tag on a Lamborghini car skin, claiming it was overpriced.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 arrived with some seriously awesome skins like the reskinned Rippley Poseidon, and much more exciting collabs like one with the Avatar franchise.

Players have heavily criticized many modern-day games for their inclusion of microtransactions, often locking important content behind DLCs, however, Fortnite is one of the rare games where players support most of the skins they release.

Epic Games Fortnite players can also purchase cars and decals for Rocket Racing in the Item Shop.

Players often get to see and play as some of their favorite characters, like Goku from Dragon Ball or even Rick and Morty. In Chapter 5, players can also purchase skins or decals for their Rocket Racing cars, Fortnite Festival instruments or LEGO Fortnite kits.

However, in the latest season, Fortnite players felt that Epic Games had taken things too far with the price tag on one particular car skin.

Players blast Fortnite for insane Lamborghini pricing in Rocket Racing

The Lamborghini skin is a highly coveted item in Fortnite and can be used in either the Battle Royale mode or in Rocket Racing. However, one person was fed up with Epic Games’ microtransaction pricing after seeing it return to the shop:

“Are they serious 3500 V-Bucks for a car?!?” they complained.

The price tag of 3,500 V-Bucks roughly equates to $32 dollars, and other players agreed that this was simply too much.

“That’s half the price of a new game. Totally overpriced,” complained one player. “Everything in the shop about Music Festival, Rocket Racing and Lego Survival is a scam lmao,” claimed another player.

“They should stick to the same pricing method of skin tiers. Common should be 8$-11 and legendary like a lambo should be 18-22 max imo. That’s also being generous with the pricing. Makes no sense to pay 35$ for an item that is probably used for 15% of each game,” said another.

While a lot of players who wanted to drive around in a Fortnite Lamborghini were upset with the price that the skin returned to the item shop, others thought the pricing to be reasonable.

“Looks like you weren’t here last season. That was originally 4800 V-Bucks,” one person reminded other players. “It’s a collaboration skin with Lamborghini, hence the high price tag. Not like I agree with the price tag. But that’s probably why, to be honest,” pointed out one player.

