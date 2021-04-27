Fortnite Unstable Bow location: Where to find Rebirth Raven in Season 6 - Dexerto

A brand new exotic weapon has been added to Fortnite Season 6. It’s called the Unstable Bow, and as always, there’s a specific NPC you’ll need to purchase it from.

Fortnite Season 6 introduced many new ways for players to go on the offensive when entering into a battle royale, including an entirely new weapon crafting system, a variety of powerful bows, and a junk-firing Recycler weapon.

Fortunately, the popular exotic-class weapons from Season 5 survived the jump. Although there are far fewer of them available in the game now, it seems as though Epic Games are planning to boost that lineup as the season progresses.

Advertisement

Following on from the recently-introduced Grappler Bow, a brand new exotic called the Unstable Bow has been added in the Fortnite v16.30 update. Here’s everything you need to know to get your hands on it.

Unstable Bow location in Fortnite Season 6

While other bows like the Stink Bow and the Explosive Bow can be found as loot and upgraded via crafting, the Unstable Bow is an exotic weapon, so it must be purchased from a specific Fortnite NPC with Gold Bars.

Read More: All weapons in Fortnite Season 6 ranked

In order to get the Unstable Bow, you’ll need to find Teen Titans superhero Rebirth Raven on the Island. Fortunately, she’s a static NPC, meaning she’ll always spawn at the mysterious house northwest of Sweaty Sands.

Advertisement

Here’s how to get the Unstable Bow in Fortnite Season 6:

Travel to the mysterious house on the cliff northwest of Sweaty Sands. Enter and look for Rebirth Raven (she will have a speech bubble above her). Speak to Rebirth Raven. Select the Unstable Bow option. Click again to confirm your selection.

Once you’ve bought the bow, it will appear in your inventory and you can use it with regular arrows as ammo.

As the name of the weapon hints, the Unstable Bow fires a random arrow type every time you use it, meaning you could either get a Fire Arrow, a Shockwave Arrow, a Grenades Arrow, or a Stink Arrow.

How much does the Unstable Bow cost?

Once you know where to find the Unstable Bow, it’s pretty easy to get. It won’t come cheap, though, as you will need to come equipped with 500 Gold Bars in order to purchase it from Rebirth Raven.

Advertisement

Running low on Fortnite’s in-game currency? We’ve got a handy guide for getting more Gold Bars that covers all bases and should help you out.

The Unstable Bow is the latest exotic-class weapon to be added to the game. You can find out how to get all of the exotic weapons in Fortnite Season 6 here.